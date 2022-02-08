New awards event to showcase Northamptonshire’s music scene

The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards 2022.

A new awards ceremony to champion the county’s music scene will take place this autumn.

The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards will see accolades handed out to both musicians and venues in what organisers hope will become an annual event.

Awards director, Tommy Gardner said: “These awards will be a great way to recognise, showcase and celebrate the individuals, groups and venues that form our local music scene.

“It has been a tough couple of years for everyone in the scene, now we are resuming to a more ‘normal’ world, this feels like the perfect time to launch these annual awards.”

When nominations open on Monday, February 14, people will be able to put forward individuals, groups and venues in different award categories.

These nominations will subsequently be shortlisted by a panel of judges.

Then, later this summer people will be able to vote for their favourites in each category ahead of an awards night which will take place at a venue in Northampton town centre in the autumn.

Mr Gardner, who also presents shows on Revolution Radio and is involved in other county talent competitions, said: “The awards will cater for all of the scenes and genres and live venues we have in the county.

“We have such a big and varied music scene in Northamptonshire, we’ve got it all.

“I’d love to see lots of different music genres represented in our awards, it is very important to send in your nominations to ensure that everyone is represented.”

The awards ceremony will also feature live performances.

Nominations open on Monday, February 14, at 8am and close on Friday, April 22.