Nene Male Ensemble develop from help by Northamptonshire Community Foundation

Nene Male Ensemble were formed by a group of friends who wished to continue singing during Lockdown.

With the help of Professional Opera Singer & Music teacher Judit Felszeghy as our Music director helped through the 2 years before we could sing as a group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the problems that this caused the music shone through and the group developed.

Library picture

Most Popular

We are now moving on progressing to Performing Concerts, the objective of the Ensemble is to have Fun & perform well.

The help that NCF has given us allows to rehearsal every week instead of alternate weeks, this has helped us immensely. We are working on our repertoire a mixture of popular items from the Beatles to Mozart.

Singing in 4 part harmony and improving our individual performance with Judit helping we feel that our performances will entertain many people which will help with another objective of raising money for charities & good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are currently on a recruiting programme & hope to get another 6 to ten Members, can I join as a female yes anyone who sings in a male register is welcome.

singing is something we can all do, if you are someone who has never sang public before but always felt you would like to give it a try visit us at a rehearsal.

You will enjoy the fun atmosphere, the camaraderie & the friendship.