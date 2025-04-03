Nadine Shah, Brian Eno and Jeremy Corbyn among acts to perform at Greenbelt Festival

Nadine Shah.

Mercury Prize nominated singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, disco soul gospel legends Annie and The Caldwells , musician and visual artist Brian Eno and former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn are among a host of names who will be appearing at this summer’s Greenbelt Festival.

The acclaimed four-day festival returns to its home of Boughton House near Kettering this August and organisers have revealed dozens of musicians, performers and activists who will be performing.

Other acts heading to Greenbelt include actor and activist Adjoa Andoh who is best known for her role as Lady Danbury in Netflix’s Bridgerton, Afro-fusion collective K.O.G, clothier and sustainability advocate Patrick Grant from the Sewing Bee, the queen of English folk music Kate Rusby and Silent Witness actor and disability activist, Liz Carr.

Also gracing the stages will be hard-hitting tragi-comedy Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me from award-winning playwright Phillip Stokes, stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy and Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens.

Kate Rusby.

Greenbelt’s festival’s creative director, Paul Northup said: “Each year, we build the festival bill with love and care.

“And this year that’s been more the case than ever we can remember.

“Because we want the Greenbelt programme to inspire, encourage, challenge, sustain and comfort our festival goers.

“Goodness only knows we need our individual and collective reserves of hope topping up right now, and this year that’s what we’re aiming to do with the artists, activists, writers, performers, leaders and speakers we have invited.”

Annie & The Caldwells.

Other acts performing include Beans On Toast, Grandmas House, She Drew The Gun, The Exerts and Wolfgang Valbrun.

Each year Greenbelt strives to deliver a festival rich in diversity.

Since its inception 51 years ago, its ethos has always been to create a space that is inclusive and representative, combining artistry and activism with a diverse, intentional, all-inclusive line-up.

Over the years Greenbelt has welcomed headline acts such as Pussy Riot, Sinead O’Connor, Kae Tempest, Estelle, Laura Mvula, Magic Numbers, Ezra Furman and Mavis Staples.

It has seen early performances by future global artists such as Ed Sheeren, Corinne Bailey Rae, as well as U2 who played Greenbelt in 1981 when they had only released their first album.

This August, Greenbelt takes place from Thursday, August 21, to Sunday, August 24.

Tickets are on sale now and Greenbelt’s ‘pay-what-you-can’ ticketing model is back for a third year.

There are three price-points for adult tickets, Supported, Standard and Supporter.

There are also three easy-to-remember deadlines of Christmas, Easter and Greenbelt.

Festival goers can spread the cost across the year with Greenbelt’s interest-free, monthly instalment plan up to July.

If you buy before the end of April to beat the Easter deadline - adult weekend tickets cost just £165 for those who choose the Supported price, £220 for the festival’s Standard ticket, and £275 for ‘the pay-it-forward’ Supporter ticket.

For more information and full details about this year’s line-up, visit https://www.greenbelt.org.uk