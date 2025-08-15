Nadine Shah, Brian Eno and Jeremy Corbyn among acts to appear at Greenbelt Festival

Nadine Shah is among the acts performing at Greenbelt

Mercury Prize nominated singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, disco soul gospel legends Annie and The Caldwells, musician and visual artist Brian Eno and former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn are among a host of names who will be appearing at the Greenbelt Festival which returns this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed four-day festival is back at its home of Boughton House near Kettering from Thursday, August 21 to Sunday, August 24, with its regular mix of music, arts, ideas, worship and spirituality, workshops and activities.

Other acts heading to Greenbelt include actor and activist Adjoa Andoh who is best known for her role as Lady Danbury in Netflix’s Bridgerton, Afro-fusion collective K.O.G, clothier and sustainability advocate Patrick Grant from the Sewing Bee, the queen of English folk music Kate Rusby and Silent Witness actor and disability activist, Liz Carr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also gracing the stages will be hard-hitting tragi-comedy Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me from award-winning playwright Phillip Stokes, stand-up comedian Lost Voice Guy and Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens.

Greenbelt’s festival’s creative director, Paul Northup said: “Each year, we build the festival bill with love and care.

“And this year that’s been more the case than ever we can remember.

“Because we want the Greenbelt programme to inspire, encourage, challenge, sustain and comfort our festival goers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Goodness only knows we need our individual and collective reserves of hope topping up right now, and this year that’s what we’re aiming to do with the artists, activists, writers, performers, leaders and speakers we have invited.”

Each year Greenbelt strives to deliver a festival rich in diversity.

Since its inception 51 years ago, its ethos has always been to create a space that is inclusive and representative, combining artistry and activism with a diverse, intentional, all-inclusive line-up.

Other musicians performing include Grandmas House, Little Moon, Sambambo, She Drew The Gun, The Twistettes and Wormboys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenbelt Festival’s inclusive pay-what-you-can ticketing pricing structure means those who can pay – do – and those who can’t – have the opportunity to pay what they can.

There are three price-points for adult tickets, Supported, Standard and Supporter which cost £180, £240 and £300 respectively. Concessions are also available.

For more information and full details about this year’s line-up, visit https://www.greenbelt.org.uk