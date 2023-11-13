Musicians, venues, promoters and producers honoured at annual award event
Musicians, venues, promoters and producers were honoured at the second annual Northamptonshire Local Music Awards which were held last night.
More than 15 awards were handed out, with winners including Mae Stephens, Weirdoe, Anti!i and Billy Lockett.
For the second year running, Abington Square venue The Black Prince won ‘best venue’, with promoter Phil Moore receiving this year’s ‘Outstanding Contribution To Local Music’ award.
Talking about this year’s event, awards director Tommy Gardner said: “I am unbelievably proud we have managed to bring these awards back for a second year.
“The response again has been nothing short of incredible and really demonstrates how loved our music scene is within local communities.
“It was an amazing night, there was a great energy in the room. It was great to see everyone come together in celebration of local music with fantastic live music showcases too.”
The event took place at the Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton and featured performances by New Harmony, Djin-li, C15 and Saphron.
This year, as well as the winning act, organisers introduced a ‘highly commended’ award in each category.
Earlier this year, people had the chance to nominate acts for the different award categories before a shortlist of finalists were chosen. People could then vote for the winners.
Mr Gardner said: “I was very pleased with the shortlisted nominees, a real mix of genres and talent.
“In particular I was very pleased to see two new categories recognised in these awards, Songwriter and Community Choir of The Year. It was fantastic to see Mae Stephen’s win Song Of The Year with If We Ever Broke Up.
“Mae has been on a real journey over the last year. In fact, the last time I saw Mae before these awards was in the middle of Reading Festival in the Summer, she was surrounded by a team of security guards after performing to a huge crowd.”
The Outstanding Contribution To Local Music Award was again picked by the organisers of the event.
Mr Gardner added: “I’m very pleased Phil Moore won this year, for many years Phil has gone above and beyond in promoting local artists and organising live music events.
“Without people like Phil, the music scene really wouldn’t be what it is today.”
Plans are already underway for the third Northamptonshire Local Music Awards which will return next year.
Mr Gardner said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all who sent in nominations, voted and to of course our nominees and all in the music scene who have supported another year of these awards.
“The awards are designed to showcase and celebrate the amazing local music scene that we have here in the county and I believe that we have achieved exactly that.”
THE WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMENDED ACTS IN EACH CATEGORY
Song Of The Year
Winner: Mae Stephens - If We Ever Broke Up
Highly Commended: Great Adamz & Maddox Jones - Chasing Moments
Album / EP / Mixtape Of The Year
Winner: Billy Lockett - Abington Grove
Highly Commended: Growing NAI - All One (Alone)
Music Video Of The Year
Winner: Kinetic x Weejii - Money On My Mind
Highly Commended: Growing NAI - Alone
Rap / Grime / Drill / Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
Winner: Weirdoe
Highly Commended: Napps
Indie / Rock / Alternative / Metal Artist Of The Year
Winner: Ant!i!
Highly Commended: BiteWound
R&B / Afrobeats / Dancehall / Reggae Artist Of The Year
Winner: Great Adamz
Highly Commended: Dreadz
Dance / Electronic / Soundsystem / D&B Artist Of The Year
Winner: Madame Electrifie
Highly Commended: Carly Wilford
Blues /Soul & Jazz Artist Of The Year
Winner: Eden Lole
Highly Commended: Mat Day
Acoustic / Country / Folk Artist Of The Year
Winner: Tu-Kay & Ryan
Highly Commended: Jess Orestano
Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year
Winner: Mark Ski Funk By Funk Show (Inspiration FM)
Highly Commended: Afrobeats with Jas Gill (Revolution Radio)
Local Music Venue Of The Year
Winner: The Black Prince
Highly Commended: The Lab
Songwriter Of The Year
Winner: Maddox Jones
Highly Commended: Billy Lockett
Pop Artist Of The Year
Winner: Megzz
Highly Commended: Mae Stephens
Community Choir Of The Year
Winner: Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir
Highly Commended: Northampton Male Voice Choir
Cover Artist Of The Year
Winner: New Harmony
Highly Commended: Pure Genius
Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year
Winner: Girls, Gays and Theys Alternative Club Night
Highly Commended: Bandeoke (Charles Bradlaugh)
Producer Of The Year
Winner: Dave Crawford (Plastic Tree Studios)
Highly Commended: Spookzville
Outstanding Contribution To Local Music
Winner: Phil Moore