Musicians, venues, promoters and producers honoured at annual award event

Scroll to the bottom of this article for a full list of the winners and highly commended in each category.
By David Jackson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 01:00 GMT- 3 min read
Musicians, venues, promoters and producers were honoured at the second annual Northamptonshire Local Music Awards which were held last night.

More than 15 awards were handed out, with winners including Mae Stephens, Weirdoe, Anti!i and Billy Lockett.

For the second year running, Abington Square venue The Black Prince won ‘best venue’, with promoter Phil Moore receiving this year’s ‘Outstanding Contribution To Local Music’ award.

Talking about this year’s event, awards director Tommy Gardner said: “I am unbelievably proud we have managed to bring these awards back for a second year.

    “The response again has been nothing short of incredible and really demonstrates how loved our music scene is within local communities.

    “It was an amazing night, there was a great energy in the room. It was great to see everyone come together in celebration of local music with fantastic live music showcases too.”

    The event took place at the Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton and featured performances by New Harmony, Djin-li, C15 and Saphron.

    This year, as well as the winning act, organisers introduced a ‘highly commended’ award in each category.

    Earlier this year, people had the chance to nominate acts for the different award categories before a shortlist of finalists were chosen. People could then vote for the winners.

    Mr Gardner said: “I was very pleased with the shortlisted nominees, a real mix of genres and talent.

    “In particular I was very pleased to see two new categories recognised in these awards, Songwriter and Community Choir of The Year. It was fantastic to see Mae Stephen’s win Song Of The Year with If We Ever Broke Up.

    “Mae has been on a real journey over the last year. In fact, the last time I saw Mae before these awards was in the middle of Reading Festival in the Summer, she was surrounded by a team of security guards after performing to a huge crowd.”

    The Outstanding Contribution To Local Music Award was again picked by the organisers of the event.

    Mr Gardner added: “I’m very pleased Phil Moore won this year, for many years Phil has gone above and beyond in promoting local artists and organising live music events.

    “Without people like Phil, the music scene really wouldn’t be what it is today.”

    Plans are already underway for the third Northamptonshire Local Music Awards which will return next year.

    Mr Gardner said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all who sent in nominations, voted and to of course our nominees and all in the music scene who have supported another year of these awards.

    “The awards are designed to showcase and celebrate the amazing local music scene that we have here in the county and I believe that we have achieved exactly that.”

    THE WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMENDED ACTS IN EACH CATEGORY

    Song Of The Year

    Winner: Mae Stephens - If We Ever Broke Up

    Highly Commended: Great Adamz & Maddox Jones - Chasing Moments

    Album / EP / Mixtape Of The Year

    Winner: Billy Lockett - Abington Grove

    Highly Commended: Growing NAI - All One (Alone)

    Music Video Of The Year

    Winner: Kinetic x Weejii - Money On My Mind

    Highly Commended: Growing NAI - Alone

    Rap / Grime / Drill / Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

    Winner: Weirdoe

    Highly Commended: Napps

    Indie / Rock / Alternative / Metal Artist Of The Year

    Winner: Ant!i!

    Highly Commended: BiteWound

    R&B / Afrobeats / Dancehall / Reggae Artist Of The Year

    Winner: Great Adamz

    Highly Commended: Dreadz

    Dance / Electronic / Soundsystem / D&B Artist Of The Year

    Winner: Madame Electrifie

    Highly Commended: Carly Wilford

    Blues /Soul & Jazz Artist Of The Year

    Winner: Eden Lole

    Highly Commended: Mat Day

    Acoustic / Country / Folk Artist Of The Year

    Winner: Tu-Kay & Ryan

    Highly Commended: Jess Orestano

    Specialist Music Show Or Podcast Of The Year

    Winner: Mark Ski Funk By Funk Show (Inspiration FM)

    Highly Commended: Afrobeats with Jas Gill (Revolution Radio)

    Local Music Venue Of The Year

    Winner: The Black Prince

    Highly Commended: The Lab

    Songwriter Of The Year

    Winner: Maddox Jones

    Highly Commended: Billy Lockett

    Pop Artist Of The Year

    Winner: Megzz

    Highly Commended: Mae Stephens

    Community Choir Of The Year

    Winner: Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir

    Highly Commended: Northampton Male Voice Choir

    Cover Artist Of The Year

    Winner: New Harmony

    Highly Commended: Pure Genius

    Live Event Or Initiative Of The Year

    Winner: Girls, Gays and Theys Alternative Club Night

    Highly Commended: Bandeoke (Charles Bradlaugh)

    Producer Of The Year

    Winner: Dave Crawford (Plastic Tree Studios)

    Highly Commended: Spookzville

    Outstanding Contribution To Local Music

    Winner: Phil Moore

