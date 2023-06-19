Musicians from Northampton's twinned towns to play Twinfest gigs in July

Twinfest returns to venues across Northampton in July.

The organisers of this year’s Twinfest have revealed the acts who will be playing at the event which returns next month.

The annual festival takes place at venues across Northampton and sees acts from across the county performing alongside visiting musicians from twinned towns Marburg in Germany and Poitiers in France.

This year, Twinfest will take place from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30.

Six venues across Northampton will be hosting performances – The King Billy in Commercial Street, The Lamplighter in Overstone Road, The Garibaldi in Bailiff Street, The Charles Bradlaugh in Earl Street, V & B in St Giles’ Square and The Black Prince in Abington Square.

This year’s visiting acts are LMDR and HYLL from Marburg and Elektrik Girl from France.

Twinfest will get underway at The King Billy on the Thursday night with Northampton’s Rolling Thunder headlining.

Support will be by LDMR and HYLL and Elektrik Girl. Music is from 8pm.

The following day, Twinfest moves to both The Lampligher and The Garibaldi.

At The Lamplighter, Northampton’s The Barratts will headline.

Support will be by Hyll with Sunny Gym and Deaf Trap also playing. Music is from 8pm.

At the Garibaldi, Germany’s LMDR will headline with sets by Thistle and Elektrik Girl playing.

Music is from 8pm.

On The Saturday, music kicks off at 2pm at both The Charles Bradlaugh and V&B.

The Charles Bradlaugh will be headlined by Northampton’s Sarpa Salpa.

There will also be music by The Vandervalls, The Bootworks, In Atoms, Beings, Canyons, Pavilion and Beaucats as well as Germany’s LMDR and HYLL.

Elektrik Girl will be headlining V&B and there will also be sets by Tom Oi, Sophie Joiner, Lucy Brown, Mikee Carr Esq, Nikolas Gray, HYLL, J E Martin and Ross Alexander.

The final day of Twinfest is at The Black Prince on Sunday, July 30.

Germany’s LMDR will headline with Leo Robinson, Fountain, Tablet, Chargr, The Wax Lyrical Sound, Utopia Development Corporation, The Dodo Appreciation Society, Electrik Girl, Dayhood & Co and Saving Amy playing. Music is from 2pm.

Last year, Twinfest celebrated its 25th anniversary. Each year, organisers of the event also work to give acts from across Northamptonshire the opportunity to play at both the MaNo Musikfestival in Marburg and at the Les Expressifs in Poitiers.

In previous years, acts including Phantom Isle, Rolling Thunder, Tragic and Sarpa Salpa have represented Northampton at the festivals.

Admission into Twinfest 2023 gigs is £6 or a weekend pass for all Twinfest gigs costs £10. Admission into gigs on the Friday at The Lamplighter and The Garibaldi is free.

Advance tickets are available from https://stalkersstudio.bigcartel.com/products