Musicians and speakers to take part in mental health awareness event

Tu-Kay & Ryan are among the acts performing. Photo by Gavin Wallace.

Musicians and speakers will be taking part in a mental health awareness event at Delapre Abbey this week.

The event is being held to mark World Mental Health Awareness week which is dedicated to promoting the understanding of mental health education, awareness and advocacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be live music by acoustic folk duo Tu-Kay & Ryan (pictured), alt-folk performer Velvet Engine and singer-songwriter Nerissa Simone.

They will be joined by award winning equity, diversity and inclusion speaker Hannah Litt, Nick Watson the founder of Talk Mental Health CIC and wellbeing researcher Salma Shah.

Most Popular