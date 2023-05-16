News you can trust since 1931
Musicians and speakers to take part in mental health awareness event

Musicians and speakers are coming together for the event which takes place this Thursday.

By David Jackson
Published 16th May 2023, 20:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 20:17 BST
Tu-Kay & Ryan are among the acts performing. Photo by Gavin Wallace.Tu-Kay & Ryan are among the acts performing. Photo by Gavin Wallace.
Tu-Kay & Ryan are among the acts performing. Photo by Gavin Wallace.

Musicians and speakers will be taking part in a mental health awareness event at Delapre Abbey this week.

The event is being held to mark World Mental Health Awareness week which is dedicated to promoting the understanding of mental health education, awareness and advocacy.

There will be live music by acoustic folk duo Tu-Kay & Ryan (pictured), alt-folk performer Velvet Engine and singer-songwriter Nerissa Simone.

They will be joined by award winning equity, diversity and inclusion speaker Hannah Litt, Nick Watson the founder of Talk Mental Health CIC and wellbeing researcher Salma Shah.

    Tickets for the event on Thursday, May 18, at 7.30pm, cost £7 in advance via https://www.wegottickets.com/event/575702​.

