Musical maestro Jools Holland set for Royal & Derngate return this winter with Imelda May

Jools Holland is returning to Northampton this winter. Photo: BBC Archives.

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his famous Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will return to Northampton this winter as part of a 30-date UK tour

Jools is heading back to Royal & Derngate on Sunday, November 2, and tickets go on sale this Friday – January 31 at 10am.

Jools and his orchestra will be performing songs from throughout his career.

The musician, composer, bandleader and presenter needs little introduction.

An original member of 1970s new wave rockers Squeeze, Holland has had an illustrious solo career – collaborating with some of the biggest names in music.

He’s also a familiar face on TV, having presented Later…with Jools Holland since the early 1990s.

Joining Jools will be Imelda May. One of Ireland’s most celebrated artists, May has had many high-profile collaborations with Jeff Beck and performed with music legends including Lou Reed, Bono, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher and Robert Plant.

With a dynamic blend of blues, rock, soul, gospel and jazz, Imelda’s self-written and produced album Love Tattoo remains the best-selling album by a homegrown female artist in Ireland.

Her electric performances promise an unforgettable experience for audiences.

Jools said: “From the moment I first heard and saw her, I realised that she is one of the true greats of music who understands old and new music.

“Her ravishing voice can illuminate both ballads and boogie-woogie like no one else.”

The tour will also mark an exciting new chapter as Ed Richardson is welcomed in as the orchestra’s new drummer, following the retirement of the legendary Gilson Lavis.

After starting out together in Squeeze, Gilson became a cornerstone of Jools' Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, keeping the beat over a span of several decades and retiring with an incredible legacy.

Reflecting on his new role, Ed said: “I’ve been a fan of Gilson since my dad first sat me down in front of the Hootenanny. His iconic style left an indelible mark on me.

“To now step into his shoes is both a challenge and an honour.

“I’ll do my utmost to continue his legacy and keep the drum chair as exciting as he made it.”

The shows will again feature the ‘Queen of Boogie Woogie’ Ruby Turner, as well as the vocals of Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.

Tickets will be available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.