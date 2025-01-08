Music Venues Alliance reveals 58 “must see” acts including one headlining Northampton this month
Over the past three weeks, 800 members of the Music Venues Alliance – which was founded by the Music Venue Trust - were asked to nominate the live acts that they believe every music fan should see in 2025.
Online music site Drowned in Sound tallied up the votes from venue owners and promoters across the UK to reveal The Class of 2025 longlist.
The next stage of voting will now take place with a panel from The Association of Music Editors creating a shortlist of 10 acts.
CEO and founder of the Music Venue Trust, Mark Davyd, said: “With so many great new acts out there trying to build their audience, skills, experience and their careers, there really has never been a better time to be out seeing live music at a grassroots level.
“The Class of 2025 Longlist is a fantastic snapshot of just some of those acts which the UK’s grassroots music venue operators have already identified as contributing to the future of British music.”
Many acts on the list have played venues in Northamptonshire and the wider region in recent years including Benefits, Big Special, Deadletter, English Teacher, Fat Dog, Getdown Services, Tom A Smith and Welly.
The Bug Club, who also appear on the list, will return to The Black Prince in Northampton on Monday, January 27, as part of Independent Venue Week.
The eventual winner and runner up once voting has taken place will receive a share of the £1,000 prize fund from sponsor, See Tickets.
The founder of Drowned in Sound Sean Adams said: “This Class of 2025 project is an amazing thing to help organise to kick off the 25th year of our publication that has always celebrated a varied selection of acts.
“The longlist spans a range of genres from anti-Brexit punk rock to African-inspired jazz.
“It’s fascinating to see which acts that venue owners, from across the nations and regions, who put on early shows by everyone from Adele and Coldplay to Katy Perry and Oasis have recommended, drawing from their vast knowledge of what’s happening in today’s grassroots music scene.
“There are some fantastic new acts in the longlist, including some of my personal favourites Lambrini Girls, ARXX, and TTSSFU, among many names that were also new to me.
“Massive thanks to Music Venue Trust for their assistance in getting Grassroots Music Venues to vote, and to See Tickets for backing this prize.”
Rich Collings from See Tickets added: “We’re proud to already work with many incredible grassroots venues across the UK and we’re all huge music fans here so adding our support to this project makes total sense to us.
“We’ll also add that the list of artists these venues have put forward as nominees looks fantastic and we can’t wait to see who the eventual winner will be. Good luck to all the nominees.”
The Music Venue Trust was created in 2014 and works to protect, secure and improve the UK's grassroots music venues.
For more information, visit https://www.drownedinsound.org.
The Class of 2025 longlist is as follows:
Amelia Coburn
ARXX
Benefits
Big Special
Carsick
Chalk
Chanel Beads
Cherym
Cinelli Brothers
Congratulations
Corella
Corto.alto
CVC
Deadletter
Dearthworms
Dirty Blonde
Ditz
Elles Bailey
English Teacher
Fat Dog
Freddie Halkon
Geordie Greep
Getdown Services
Gurriers
High Fade
High Parasite
Home Counties
IST IST
Lambrini Girls
Lauren Housley and the Northern Cowboys
Lice
Lime Garden
Loose Articles
Man/Woman/Chainsaw
Maruja
Melin Melyn
Mother Vulture
N'Famady Kouyate
Pale Blue Eyes
Panic Shack
Parker
Pet Needs
Plantoid
Problem Patterns
Shambolics
SNAYX
Tara Clerkin Trio
Thank
The Bug Club
The Kairos
The K’s
The Meffs
The Stray Pursuit
Tom A Smith
TTSSFU
W.H. Lung
Welly
Wunderhorse
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.