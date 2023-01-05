Music venues across Northamptonshire get set for a busy 2023

The Roadmender is among the Northamptonshire venues getting ready for a busy 2023.

Music venues across the county are gearing up for a busy start to 2023, with dozens of gigs set to take place across Northamptonshire in the first half of the year.

The Roadmender in Northampton kicks off proceedings with Random Concept’s ‘We Call It Jungle’ night on Saturday, January 28, (£18) which will feature veteran of the UK urban music scene, General Levy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Psychedelic rockers Kula Shaker released their latest album 1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love and Free Hugs last year and will headline the venue on Wednesday, February 1, (£27.50).

Reverend and the Makers are also touring in support of forthcoming new album Heatwave In The Cold North which is due out in April and headline on Friday, February 3, (£19.50).

Most Popular

Rockabilly weekender Bedlam Breakout will return to the Roadmender from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12, with dozens of acts performing, (£60).

Gigs by Frank Turner and Inspiral Carpets are both sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a run of tribute acts at Royal & Derngate at the start of this month Joe Stilgoe and the BBC Concert Orchestra headline the venue on Friday, January 23, (£17).

NC Jazz returns this month with The Alan Barnes Octet at the Royal on Friday, January 27. (£16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights at Royal & Derngate include An Evening With Tim Rice on Monday, February 6.

The internationally renowned lyricist will be joined by The Duncan Waugh Band and West End singers to perform some of his biggest hits from stage and film, (£32).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is performing a Film Spectacular show on Friday, February 10, (from £5) and Chris de Burgh will headline the venue on Monday, February 13, (£47).

Folk singer songwriter Suzanne Vega will headline on Wednesday, February 15, (£39.50) with Nathan Carter headlining on Saturday, March 23, (£30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are also on sale for gigs by The Bootleg Beatles who return on Saturday, March 23, (£31.50) and Mike + The Mechanics who play on Sunday, April 30. (£44.50).

The Core in Corby also kicks off 2023 with a series of tribute shows followed by The Kilkennys on Wednesday, April 19, (£21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Status Quo legend Francis Rossi is bringing his Tunes & Chat show to the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering on Wednesday, April 12, (£30).

Rock trio The Subways will headline The Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday, January 21, (£22) with Miles Hunt playing a sold out gig the following week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue will then turn its attention to Independent Venue Week which returns at the start of February with Overpass headlining on Wednesday, February 1, (£10), Lizzie Esau on Thursday, February 2, (£10), Delights on Friday, February 3, (£8), Pale Blue Eyes on Saturday, February 4, (£9) and Opus Kink on Sunday, February 5, (£10).

The Clubhouse in Corby will be hosting Mayday Mayhem II on Sunday, April 30, with acts including As Everything Unfolds, Koyo and Century City and a DJ set by Skindred’s Benji Webbe. (£15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

At The Lab in Northampton, Attila The Stockbroker returns on Thursday, January 19, (£6) and Phantom Isle will play a headline gig at the venue on Friday, February 3, as part of Independent Venue Week. (£6).

The Picturedrome in Northampton also has a packed diary of tribute acts playing in the next few months with The Garibaldi also set to host regular gigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad