MUSIC REVIEW: There is something about Level 42 as they absolutely rock a sold-out Derngate

Level 42 on song at the Derngate on Tuesday night

Of course, it helps when you do happen to have a stack of bangers to bulge out your setlist with when you decide to head out on stage.

And bangers are things that Level 42 specialise in... as they proved at a sold-out Derngate on Tuesday night.

It is now 41 years since the Isle of Wight's finest released their eponymous debut LP, and lead vocalist Mark King turned 64 a few weeks ago, but you would never know that.

The sell-out crowd at the Derngate enjoyed a great night watching Level 42

Most Popular

There is still a freshness and energy to King, long-time sidekick Mike Lindup, and the rest of the stunning band they have put together.

King is obviously a brilliant bass player, as he displays throughout the band's fantastic set, but he is also a very entertaining front man, with plenty of chat and quips to keep the crowd entertained between songs.

And entertained the crowd definitely were.

Anyone who was there, will certainly know to respond to the word 'tourette' from now on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Mr Pink... Level 42 at the Derngate

Although they might want to keep it to themselves!

The packed house that turned out on a chilly and breezy midweek night in Northampton knew there wasn't going to be anything new to see or hear here - the band's most recent LP release was Retroglide in 2006, and they haven't released any new material at all since the EP Sirens, nine years ago.

But they also knew they were going to be transported back to their youth, perhaps their 80s heyday, a time of mullets, funk belts, white or bleached jeans and furry dice hanging from the mirror in the Ford Escort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And from the first note, they got their wish as the band roared into the underrated To Be With You Again, before following up straight away with mid-80s monster-hit Running In The Family.

What followed was basically a (partial) greatest hits set, punctuated with old classics and a couple of deep album tracks, and it was from the very top drawer.

Highlights for me, a Level 42 fan of many years, were a ferocious Mr Pink, that bass still sounds as good as ever, a luxurious Leaving Me Now, a stupendous Something About You, a very lively Love Games and Starchild, which simply sounded better than ever, Lindup taking centre stage for that one.

The encore saw the band, made up of Mark King, fellow original member Lindup on keys, King's brother Nathan on lead guitar, exceptional drummer Pete Ray Biggin and brilliant brass section Sean Freeman (saxophone), Dan Carpenter (trumpet) and Nichol Thompson (trombone) rip into three belters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lessons In Love, the band's biggest hit, followed by the underrated Sunbed Song and concert closer Hot Water, an absolute monster of a track.

I have seen Level 42 many times, and I have loved watching theme every time, but I am not sure I have loved any gig quite as much as this one.

They are maturing like a fine wine…

Oh, and Mari Wilson as the support act was great as well. This really was a Tuesday musical treat!

Advertisement Hide Ad