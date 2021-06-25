Music festival full of the 'best' UK tribute acts coming to Northampton this summer

A festival full of the 'biggest' tribute acts is coming to Northampton this summer.

Party in the Park will be held at Abington Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29) between 12pm and 10.30pm

A Party in the Park spokeswoman said: "The biggest tribute event is coming to Northampton in August.

"Prepare to dance the weekend away and join us for the biggest family friendly tribute show. The whole weekend is bursting at the seams with massive, musical entertainment from the best UK tribute acts.

"As if great tribute bands were not enough, we also have plenty of entertainment, circus skills, characters, street food, bars, birds of prey, face painting, kids funfair attractions, punch and judy and more."

The festival's live music includes The Cheatles (Beatles Tribute), Definitely could be Oasis, Madness (Tribute), The Specials (Tribute) on the Saturday.

And on the Sunday, the live music includes Dangerous Woman: Ariana Grande Tribute, Little Chix, Red Sheeran, Spice Forever, Jeff Dingle as Bruno Mars and Abba Magic.

Tickets are on sale here and cost £10 for adults and £5 for children.