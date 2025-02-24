Music event at the heart of Northampton town centre hopes to ‘rejuvenate’ the nightlife

An upcoming music event at the heart of Northampton town centre hopes to help “rejuvenate” the area’s nightlife, as the organiser believes it has struggled post-pandemic.

Hadley Wilson, who has been a DJ for the past couple of years, is launching a dance and house music event called Rejuvenate at the end of March.

With the closure of a number of venues and businesses following Covid, Hadley hopes to reignite the town’s nightlife, help attendees make new memories, and support the venues fighting to survive.

As Northampton is Hadley’s hometown, it is important to him to support up-and-coming local talent by giving them the platform to showcase what they can do.

“I started going out around 15 years ago and there was quite a good vibe,” Hadley told the Chronicle & Echo. “There were lots of different clubs and bars, and a lot of choices.

“After Covid, so many places have closed and it’s sad to see. I wanted to offer something for people to enjoy. There are limited options in terms of music events and I want to help rejuvenate the town’s nightlife.”

The organiser has also pledged to donate 25 percent of ticket sales to charity, as he feels passionately about giving back to his hometown.

The first Rejuvenate event is planned for March 29 at Stereo in Bridge Street, with the hope of organising the next one for summertime and having an event every quarter from then on.

It all depends on the response to the first event, as Hadley would love to move it around to different locations to support a variety of businesses.

DJ and producer Tommy Phillips is one of the two headline artists, and Hadley described how he is cutting through the music scene. Hadley is pleased to have him on board as part of Rejuvenate.

“There’s not going to be many opportunities to see Tommy live in Northampton,” said Hadley. “It will be a quirky, intimate and safe venue for people to go out and enjoy music with their friends.”

For more information on Rejuvenate, visit their Instagram page here and purchase tickets for the first event in March here.