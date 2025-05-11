The Music Barn festival returns next month.

​The Music Barn returns next month and organisers have added a new stage at this year’s festival aimed at championing local and grassroots DJ talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual festival takes place at Cranford near Kettering on Saturday, June 7, and more than 70 artists are due to perform across multiple stages including goddard. Dread MC, Megan Linnell, George Mensah, Grafix, and Sammy Porter.

Most Popular

The new stage, Through The Hedge, has been designed as an intimate, open-air electronic space and will be hosted in collaboration with music website and brand Fleckies and Love Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea Marshall, founder of Fleckies, said: “Supporting grassroots talent and local initiatives is everything we stand for at Fleckies.

“To be able to team up with Music Barn and bring this vision to life has been amazing.

“This is just the start of something really special.”

The Music Barn will feature acts across six stages, The Saloon Stage, The Electric Forge, The Slade, Selecta, VIP Stage and Through The Hedge.

The Saloon Stage is the event’s main stage and will feature high-energy live acts and genre-spanning headliners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Electric Forge will feature acoustic and folk acts. The Slade stage is dedicated to house and electronic grooves and Selecta to drum and bass.

The VIP Stage will be hosted by House Proud.

New stage Through The Hedge will be tucked away - literally - beyond a hedge on the festival grounds and designed for discovery.

It will feature Bethan, Botty, Fonze, Jonny Harris, Lewis Kenny, Mark Riley, Onism, Pacho, Rinse & Run, Stefan M, Stix and Torro.

There will be no published set times, encouraging attendees to explore and enjoy surprise sets from emerging and local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be set within a uniquely styled environment, complete with a converted trailer, DJ booth, themed ‘kitchen’ décor and able to accommodate about 50 people.

Mark Robinson, founder of Music Barn Festival, added: “From local musicians to national headliners, independent traders to long-time friends of the festival, Music Barn has always been about community.

“Our collaborations with Fleckies, Love Kettering, Selecta, and others are what make this festival unique. It’s more than just a day of music - it’s a shared experience built by and for the community.”

This year’s line-up which will be playing across The Music Barn’s main stages includes goddard. Featuring Dread Mc & Megan Linnell, Efan George Mensha, Grafix Monka, Sammy Porter, Anais, Casey Club, Doorley, Great Adamz, Noisy, The Mercians, 1905 Project, Acid 88, ADA, Alex Gardner, Afreine, Amiah, Andizz, Blevins & The Boys, B Line, Charlotte Carpenter, Clarkey, Covered In Funk, Dappz, Devious Mc, DGS, Dupex, Embark, Eden Lole, Errico Parker, Gavlar, Intense, Jamie Cademy, Kalist, Keiron Farrow, Kitchy, Kriticalz, Lester G, Litesleeper, Militant Crew, Mik5ta, Nerissa Simmone, Phil Wood, Rs, The Social, The Whisky Flowers, The White Lakes and Wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VIP stage will feature acts including Universal Solution, Russell James, Martin Smith, Death Disco, Es Vedra, Macious, Padraig Ballmer and Sean Johnson.

There will also be a wide variety of local food traders and independent vendors.

Tickets which cost £45 and campsite passes which cost £20 are on sale now via www.musicbarn.co.uk.