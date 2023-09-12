News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Music acts to play at Festival NN at Delapre Abbey

The festival will feature headliners The Usual Suspects and Maddox Jones.
By David Jackson
Published 12th Sep 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 19:26 BST
Festival NN.Festival NN.
Festival NN.

Festival NN heads to Delapre Abbey on Saturday for a day of live music across two stages.

Stage 1 of the event will be headlined by The Usual Suspects, with sets by Lucien Moon, Forever 80s, Repro Jam Squad, Pure Genius, Mystic Crew, Johnny The Fox and The 2 Tones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stage 2 will be headlined by Maddox Jones with sets by Lucy Tipler, Tu Kay & Ryan, Scott Walters, Ruby & The Lost Wallets, Flash Peasants and Steve Bennet.

There will also be food and drink vendors.

Tickets cost £15 before fees for adults, £10 for students or £7.50 for children via https://bit.ly/3PandOF

Related topics:Delapre AbbeyMaddox JonesTickets