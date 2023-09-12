Festival NN.

Festival NN heads to Delapre Abbey on Saturday for a day of live music across two stages.

Stage 1 of the event will be headlined by The Usual Suspects, with sets by Lucien Moon, Forever 80s, Repro Jam Squad, Pure Genius, Mystic Crew, Johnny The Fox and The 2 Tones.

Stage 2 will be headlined by Maddox Jones with sets by Lucy Tipler, Tu Kay & Ryan, Scott Walters, Ruby & The Lost Wallets, Flash Peasants and Steve Bennet.

There will also be food and drink vendors.