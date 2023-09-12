Music acts to play at Festival NN at Delapre Abbey
The festival will feature headliners The Usual Suspects and Maddox Jones.
By David Jackson
Published 12th Sep 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 19:26 BST
Festival NN heads to Delapre Abbey on Saturday for a day of live music across two stages.
Stage 1 of the event will be headlined by The Usual Suspects, with sets by Lucien Moon, Forever 80s, Repro Jam Squad, Pure Genius, Mystic Crew, Johnny The Fox and The 2 Tones.
Stage 2 will be headlined by Maddox Jones with sets by Lucy Tipler, Tu Kay & Ryan, Scott Walters, Ruby & The Lost Wallets, Flash Peasants and Steve Bennet.
There will also be food and drink vendors.
Tickets cost £15 before fees for adults, £10 for students or £7.50 for children via https://bit.ly/3PandOF