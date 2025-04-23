murmur club night set for second showcase​ after sold-out inaugural event

The first Murmur event which took place earlier this year in Northampton. Photo by @shotbykyle.co

​After a sold-out launch event earlier this year, murmur is returning to Northampton in May for another club night set to showcase some of the best names in drum and bass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

murmur is the project of AON, Nexgen, Heedless and Blair Grylls who together set out with a shared vision of bringing major artists to the county, supporting new talent and creating events which prioritise atmosphere and intimacy.

After the success of their inaugural event in February, murmur is back at The Black Prince next Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Osborn - who performs as AON - said: “murmur is more than just an event. It’s a movement rooted in bringing back that raw, underground rave energy.

Murmur co-founder Connor Osborn.

“We set it up because towns like Northampton often get overlooked when it comes to proper, high-quality, intimate rave experiences.

“These days, to catch that vibe, you’re usually heading to places like London or Bristol.

“The scene's becoming super commercial, massive 10,000-cap venues where the atmosphere just isn't the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, nothing beats that low-ceiling, close-quarters kind of rave where the energy’s real and personal.”

The murmur team have all worked together on different projects over the years and had a shared vision of what they wanted to create.

Mr Osborn adds: “We’re already bringing in artists like Skesa, Katalyst, Foreigna, Spektral and Tensei for upcoming projects.

“Locally, I’m also really feeling what Kenshi and Jadee are doing — both bringing something proper to the scene. We’re building a community, not just a line-up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Named after the low, distant rumble you hear when approaching a rave, the first murmur night featured sets by Crystal Clear, Katalyst, System Check, Heedless, Nexgen and Skesa.

Explaining the genres murmur is looking to champion, Mr Osborn added the brand would be rooted in underground bass music, “anything between 140bpm to 180bpm”.

Looking back on their first event in February, Mr Osborn describes the night as “unreal”.

“It felt like stepping back to a time when everyone just danced without a care,” he explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No egos, no stress, just pure vibes. Strangers hugging, smiles everywhere, the energy in that room was something else.

“Katalyst's set hit so hard we might’ve pushed the sound system a bit too far.

“We lost power for a minute. But the wildest part - not a single person left.

“And when the music came back on, the roar from the crowd was like England scoring in a World Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every artist brought their A-game, but for me, Crystal Clear and Skesa stood out - proper shellers.

“The feedback’s been mad too. People telling us it was the best night Northampton’s had in years. That’s exactly the kind of energy we’re here to create.”

Aside from performing as AON and presenting on BBC Introducing, Mr Osborn has spent the last decade running creative projects for young people, nurturing emerging talent, mentoring at youth centres and using music as a tool for social change.

He is currently a youth work lecturer in Birmingham.

Going ahead, the murmur team plan to hold quarterly events in Northampton as well as taking the brand on the road to other towns and cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Osborn said: “murmur is all about flipping the script on the local scene.

“We’re bringing that big city energy to Northampton, giving people access to sounds and artists they might not usually get the chance to hear.

“It’s about shaking things up and showing what’s possible outside the usual hotspots.

“At the same time, we’re serious about making the scene more inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Championing gender-diverse lineups and creating space for new voices to come through.

“The goal is to build something consistent, authentic, and community led. A quality grassroots movement where everyone feels welcome and represented.”

murmur will return to The Black Prince at the start of May – headlined by one of the UK’s modern jungle pioneers, DJ Hybrid.

“He’s a proper heavyweight in the scene, with tens of millions of streams and sets at places like Glastonbury, Boomtown and Let It Roll,” explains Mr Osborn.

“It’s a real honour to bring him to Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also gassed to be hosting Any Jungle In Gals — a fresh duo from Bristol made up of Esme Banks and Artemis.

“They’re turning serious heads right now, with major support across the industry and a sound that’s fully cutting through.

“Of course, the Murmur crew will be representing - myself AON, Blair Grylls, Nexgen and Heedless on a proper takeover.

“And we’ve got solid local support from Nala, Prozack, and Tensei.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s shaping up to be a big one and that same energy we’re becoming known for.”

More information about murmur is available at https://www.murmurevents.com.

Final release tickets for murmur at The Black Prince in Northampton on Friday, May 2, cost £11 before fees via www.skiddle.com/e/40629793