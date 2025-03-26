The compact disc is experiencing a resurgence in 2025, and for good reason.

Just as vinyl records have seen a revival, CDs are benefiting from a desire for physical media . In a digital age, people crave the tangible experience of owning music, including album artwork and liner notes.

CDs are also a more affordable option, both for consumers and smaller record labels. In today's digital age, where streaming dominates, this is a significant advantage.

With the upswing in interest in the format, so too comes the hunt for collectable items amongst the format; or in other words, looking out for a rarity that might be worth something. Perhaps not a retirement fund, but a decent wad of cash to go on holiday with.

We’ve taken a look at Discogs , one of the most comprehensive marketplaces for vinyl, tapes, CDs and any other format you could possibly think of (including minidiscs) to find out what are the most valuable CDs that have sold through the website.

We've focused on CDs more likely to be found in typical collections. Therefore, this article may not cover extremely rare or niche items, but for the casual enthusiasts, take a look at what are considered some of “the” most valuable CDs among collectors in 2025.

1 . Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here (Japanese Gold CD) Wish You Were Here is a classic album, but the Japanese gold CD pressing is a collector's dream. These editions were manufactured with a gold-coloured disc, often using superior mastering techniques. A copy last sold on Discogs for the equivalent of £2172.

2 . Michael Jackson - Smile Smile was intended as a single release but was ultimately cancelled. However, some promotional and limited-release maxi-CDs made their way into circulation, particularly in Austria. Michael Jackson collectibles are always in high demand, and the rarity of this cancelled single makes it exceptionally valuable.

3 . Coldplay - Safety EP Before their rise to global stardom, Coldplay self-released the Safety EP in a very limited run of only 500 copies. This early release showcases their raw talent and is a crucial piece of their history. Its scarcity makes it a highly prized item for collectors, especially given the band's massive popularity