Moody Blues and Genesis guitarists bring UK tours to Royal & Derngate next month
Tickets to see headline shows by Justin Hayward and Steve Hackett are on sale now.
Two acclaimed veterans of iconic British bands are heading to Royal & Derngate next month.
Justin Hayward brings The Voice of the Moody Blues to the Northampton theatre on Thursday, September 22 followed by Steve Hackett’s Genesis Revisited on Wednesday, September 28.
Hayward’s career is now in its fifth decade. He is best known as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, whose hits include Nights in White Satin, Tuesday Afternoon, Question, The Voice and other classic, era and genre-defining hits.
These tracks laid the foundation for the success story of the Moody Blues – as well as Hayward’s solo work – which continues to this day. Tickets cost from £42 before fees and music is from 7.30pm.
Guitarist Steve Hackett joined Genesis in 1971 and is heading to Northampton hot on the heels of his most successful ever solo tour.
Steve Hackett’s Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis album Foxtrot which, in 1972, was pivotal in establishing the band as a major force in British rock.
Foxtrot was critically acclaimed and became the first Genesis album to make the UK album charts.
The concert will also include other Genesis favourites and highlights from Hackett’s extensive solo catalogue.
Tickets cost £41.50 before fees and doors open at 7.45pm.
Tickets for both these gigs can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.