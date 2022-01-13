Miles Kane postpones Roadmender show due coronavirus safety concerns
The singer songwriter has re-scheduled his entire UK tour.
Miles Kane’s headline gig at the Roadmender next month has been postponed until May.
It’s the latest in a series of high profile gigs in Northampton to be rescheduled due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus.
Kane’s fourth solo album Change The Show is due out later this month and the singer songwriter joined forces with Corinne Bailey Rae on his latest single Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough which is out now.
Writing on his social media platforms, Kane said: “Unfortunately due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, we've made the decision to postpone my UK Tour this January / February.
“For the safety of my fans, band and crew, it felt right that we move the dates. I'll be back on the road in May and I can't wait to see you all.”
He will now headline the Roadmender on Tuesday, May 17.
Original tickets remain valid. Tickets cost £22.50 before fees and are available via seetickets.com/event/miles-kane/roadmender/2034986The Wytches who were due to play at The Black Prince as part of the Revive Live Tour this month have also postponed all of their UK dates. A new date is still to be confirmed.