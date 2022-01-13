Miles Kane postpones Roadmender show due coronavirus safety concerns

Miles Kane. Photo by Lauren Luxenberg.

Miles Kane’s headline gig at the Roadmender next month has been postponed until May.

It’s the latest in a series of high profile gigs in Northampton to be rescheduled due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus.

Kane’s fourth solo album Change The Show is due out later this month and the singer songwriter joined forces with Corinne Bailey Rae on his latest single Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough which is out now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on his social media platforms, Kane said: “Unfortunately due to disruptions caused by Covid-19, we've made the decision to postpone my UK Tour this January / February.

“For the safety of my fans, band and crew, it felt right that we move the dates. I'll be back on the road in May and I can't wait to see you all.”

He will now headline the Roadmender on Tuesday, May 17.