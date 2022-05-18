Miles Kane delivers on 'bangers' promise as he rocks the Roadmender

Miles Kane at the Roadmender (Pictures: David Jackson)

With interest!

A Tuesday night out at the Roadmender may not on the face of it seem the most exciting of invitations, but when Kane takes to the stage, it doesn’t really matter where you are, or what day it is.

On his third visit to Lady’s Lane, and 10 years on from his first, Kane has developed into the consummate live performer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miles Kane at the Roadmender in Northampton

He was always good, but he seems to be getting better and better…

Touring to promote his fourth LP, the Northern Soul-influenced Change The Show - he played five songs from it - Kane also has the back catalogue to ensure a gig that is all killer, no filler.

Taking to the stage in a blue suit over a white vest and backed by an excellent five-piece band, Kane kicks things off with the lead single from his latest album, Don’t Let It Get You Down.

It’s a great start and sets the tone for a breathless 17-song set which cherry picks crackers from his entire solo career

Miles Kane at the Roadmender in Northampton

There are also a couple of tracks from Last Shadow Puppets albums, which is Kane’s side project with Arctic Monkeys frontman and his great pal, Alex Turner.

Indeed, Aviation and Standing Next To Me are personal highlights, but in truth, there were plenty of those to pick from.

Kane had the decent-sized crowd in the palm of his hand as they raised their hands and sang along to anthemic tune after tune.

Kane certainly loves a song with a hook, and when he played the one with perhaps the biggest of the lot, the infectious Don’t Forget Who You Are from the 2013 LP of the same name, the crowd wouldn’t let it go.

Miles Kane at the Roadmender in Northampton

The band had stopped playing, but the fans kept singing and Kane lapped it up, urging them to belt it out louder and louder until he and the band kicked in again to wrap it up.

As well as originals, there were a couple of storming covers, with Kane being joined on stage by impressive support act Brooke Combe for a stunning Nutbush City Limits - that girl can sing! - something they had apparently knocked up during the soundcheck that afternoon!

There was also a nod to legends of Kane’s hometown, The Beatles, as he sang Don’t Let Me Down.

That was followed by ballad The Colour Of The Trap from his debut LP of the same name, and the couplet of songs was the only time the pace dropped all night.

Brooke Combe supported Miles Kane at the Roadmender, and joined him on stage to sing Nutbush City Limits

The high tempo soon returned though for a thrilling finale and Kane closed with yet more ‘bangers’ and rocket-fuelled crowd pleasers in Come Closer and Inhaler.

Surprisingly, there was no encore as the lights immediately came up at the end of the set… but in truth, nobody seemed to care.

They had already had their money’s worth…

A great night from a great live act… even on a Tuesday!Set list: Don’t Let It Get You Down; Rearrange; Coup de Grace; Change The Show; Nutbush City Limits; Cry On My Guitar; Nothing’s Ever Going To Be Good Enough; Caroline; Blame It On The Summertime; Aviation; Never Get Tired Of Dancing; Don’t Forget Who You Are; Don’t Let Me Down; The Colour Of The Trap; Standing Next To Me; Inhaler; Come Closer