Mike + The Mechanics​ returning to Northampton for Derngate gig

Mike + The Mechanics.

Mike + The Mechanics are returning to Northampton next week to headline Royal & Derngate​.

The band has been touring across the UK this month on their Looking Back – Living The Years 2025 tour which follows their lauded sell-out Refuelled! tour in 2023.

They head to the Northampton venue on Wednesday, April 2.

This tour will see them play their hits including ‘Over My Shoulder’, ‘The Living Years’ and ‘All I Need Is A Miracle’ as well as drifting into some of Genesis’s much loved classic tracks.

Mike + The Mechanics were originally formed in 1985 by Mike Rutherford as a side project to Genesis.

They featured Paul Young and Paul Carrack as frontmen and together they achieved huge commercial success throughout the 80s and 90s, achieving number one singles across the world and going on to sell more than 10 million albums.

After Paul Young’s death in 2000, the band released one further album before deciding to call it a day.

However, in 2011 Mike started writing songs again and invited Roachford and Howar to join him and they released ’The Road’ album and the band began touring again with huge success and have remained together since.

Their latest album, ‘Of Of The Blue’ was released in 2019 and they released a career spanning best of compilation, ‘Looking Back – Living The Year’ earlier this month.

Remaining tickets cost £57 before fees via https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/