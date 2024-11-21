Metal 2 The Masses returns to Northants to find act to play at the Bloodstock festival

Metal 2 The Masses gives acts the chance to perform at the Bloodstock festival.

​​Metal 2 The Masses is back and again looking for up and coming bands from across the UK to take part in its annual search for acts to play at next year’s Bloodstock festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, the scheme picks a winner from each region to perform on the New Blood Stage at the acclaimed festival which returns to Catton Park in Derbyshire in August.

There are 31 regions taking part – with Northants returning for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hall, organiser of Metal 2 The Masses for Bloodstock, said: “Since its conception back in 2005, the M2TM has offered venues, promoters and bands the opportunity to be part of the Bloodstock experience.

Bloodstock's Simon Hall at The Heavy Music Awards. Photo by Dev Place.

“Not only in providing the biggest initiative possible to track down the best breaking metal bands, but also to give much needed support to small and medium sized venues across the UK and further afield.

“It’s often been said that the New Blood Stage - hosting 39 breaking bands over three days - is the real heartbeat of the festival, simply on the basis that the stage is entirely focused on the acts looking to showcase what they’re all about, and time and again it’s so refreshing to see a number of these bands elevate to the bigger stages.”

This year, Bloodstock festival will be headlined by Trivium, Machine Head and Gojira with a host of other acts due to play including Mastodon, Fear Factory, Lacuna Coil, The Black Dahlia Murder, Creeper and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hall added: “On a personal basis, I’ve been overseeing the M2TM for 19+ years and it’s a role that I hold with deep affection.

“Unearthing bands in smaller venues from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands, and everywhere in between, alongside countries such as Poland, Norway, Cyprus & Ireland is priceless. “Especially when I build working relationships and with Bloodstock's comprehensive

connections alongside my own understanding of the music industry, to help guide bands to the next level.”

In Northamptonshire, M2TM is run by Skye Bertram James Day. Musicians in self-released or unsigned bands in the county can take part in this year’s event by emailing [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of heats and finals will follow next year to see who represents the county at Bloodstock.

This summer, Bloodstock received The H Award at the annual Heavy Music Awards for its exceptional positive contribution to the heavy music scene through the M2TM initiative.

More information is available at www.bloodstock.uk.com and https://www.bloodstock.uk.com/events/boa-2023/venues/intro