Maps. Photo by Steve Gullick.

Maps’ James Chapman has announced details of a six-track remix ‘companion piece’ to his latest album Counter Melodies.

Chapman released his fifth album in February and Counter Mixes sees Maps reworking tracks from the acclaimed album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northants musician said: “The idea for Counter Mixes formed in my mind soon after I had finished making the Counter Melodies album.

“I initially wanted to explore the tracks on the album further by creating some extended mixes, but that idea developed even more as I started reworking them.

Most Popular

“It became a real exploration of the sounds, structures and, in some cases, tempos of the originals.”

The original album, Counter Melodies, gravitates towards club music more than any other Maps album, allowing a new adventure through the familiar emotional terrain of the Maps sound, but on Counter Mixes Chapman takes things into new and undiscovered areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds: “I bent things into new shapes, extended things into further territory, reversed entire sections, or sometimes the entire track, to create new melodic hooks, moulding completely new rhythmic grooves along the way.”

Counter Mixes has been described as a deep ‘behind-the-scenes’ exploration of the sonic elements and structures of the originals.

It features new versions of Witchy Feel, Heya Yaha and Fever Dream – which are out now - with Transmission, Psyche Valentine and a second remix of Witchy Feel to follow on June 9.