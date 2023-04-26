News you can trust since 1931
Maps to follow Counter Melodies album with new remix compilation

The first three tracks from Counter Mixes are out now with the second half due to follow in June.

By David Jackson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Maps. Photo by Steve Gullick.Maps. Photo by Steve Gullick.
Maps’ James Chapman has announced details of a six-track remix ‘companion piece’ to his latest album Counter Melodies.

Chapman released his fifth album in February and Counter Mixes sees Maps reworking tracks from the acclaimed album.

The Northants musician said: “The idea for Counter Mixes formed in my mind soon after I had finished making the Counter Melodies album.

“I initially wanted to explore the tracks on the album further by creating some extended mixes, but that idea developed even more as I started reworking them.

    “It became a real exploration of the sounds, structures and, in some cases, tempos of the originals.”

    The original album, Counter Melodies, gravitates towards club music more than any other Maps album, allowing a new adventure through the familiar emotional terrain of the Maps sound, but on Counter Mixes Chapman takes things into new and undiscovered areas.

    He adds: “I bent things into new shapes, extended things into further territory, reversed entire sections, or sometimes the entire track, to create new melodic hooks, moulding completely new rhythmic grooves along the way.”

    Counter Mixes has been described as a deep ‘behind-the-scenes’ exploration of the sonic elements and structures of the originals.

    It features new versions of Witchy Feel, Heya Yaha and Fever Dream – which are out now - with Transmission, Psyche Valentine and a second remix of Witchy Feel to follow on June 9.

    Counter Mixes is available to order now via https://mute.ffm.to/maps_countermixes

