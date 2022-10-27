James Chapman. Photo by Steve Gullick

James Chapman has released the first new single and four other new tracks from his forthcoming fifth studio album which is set to be released next year.

Counter Melodies will be released via Mute on February 10 and will feature new single Heya Yaha.

The 10-track album, the follow up to 2019’s Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss., has been described as an upbeat and uplifting escape from the dystopian news flow and a record unique within the Maps’ catalogue, but one instantly recognisable.

The EP, which includes the first five tracks from the LP, features Witchy Feel, Heya Yaha, Thru Lights, Psyche and Windows Open.

Chapman said: “I've always used music as a way of escape, when I sit down and put my headphones on, I am able to go somewhere else.”

From the opening chiming bell of Witchy Feel, the first five tracks frame the album with a nod towards club music that was never fully evident before.

“My early days of soaking up club culture obviously stayed with me,” adds Chapman.

Initial ideas for Counter Melodies began to form in the wake of Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss. Chapman chose not to tour the album beyond a few shows, instead he found himself DJing a lot towards the end of 2019.

He said: “I was enjoying making my own tracks and playing them in my DJ sets.

“It’s like a comedian trying out new material. I really liked the idea of tracks flowing into one another, like a continuous DJ set.

“As soon as that idea was in my head, I just worked really hard to make it happen.”

The album is available to pre-order on limited edition white vinyl - which comes with an A4 signed and numbered art print - as well as CD and digitally.