Manic Street Preachers to play outdoor Embankment gig this summer

Manic Street Preachers. Photo by Alex Lake.

Acclaimed Welsh rock trio Manic Street Preachers will return to the region this summer to play a huge outdoor gig.

The band, who released their chart-topping 14th album The Ultra Vivid Lament last year, will headline The Embankment in Peterborough on Sunday, June 12.

Manic Street Preachers are synonymous with 90s alternative rock and have previously headlined major festivals in the UK such as Glastonbury, T In The Park and Reading and Leeds, while also touring across the world.

Manic Street Preachers guitarist James Dean Bradfield on stage in Coventry in 2019. Photo by David Jackson.

In a career spanning three decades, they have released more than 30 top 40 singles, topping the charts in 1998 with If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next and two years later with The Masses Against The Classes.

They are also well known for acclaimed hits such as Motorcycle Emptiness, You Love Us, A Design For Life, Your Love Alone Is Not Enough and for their 1992 cover of The Theme From M*A*S*H (Suicide Is Painless).

Bursting onto the music scene in the early 90s as a quartet, the Manics released their debut album Generation Terrorists in 1992.

Singer and guitarist James Dean Bradfield, bassist Nicky Wire, drummer Sean Moore and guitarist Richey Edwards went onto release two further albums as a quartet before Edwards’ disappearance in 1995 – four months after the release of their acclaimed album, The Holy Bible.

Manic Street Preachers bassist Nicky Wire on stage in Coventry in 2019. Photo by David Jackson.

During their early years, they won a loyal following for their glam imagery – later traded in for military attire – with politically fuelled lyrics touching on culture, alienation, boredom and despair.

Continuing as a trio, both their 1996 album Everything Must Go and its 1998 follow up, This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours achieved commercial success and triple platinum sale status.

While Manic Street Preachers’ music has always been rooted in alternative rock, during the course of their career albums have shifted between different sounds and styles, including 2014’s krautrock and new wave inspired album Futurology, 2013’s largely acoustic album Rewind The Film and 2004’s synth-heavy record Lifeblood.

Manic Street Preachers have won 11 NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards, have twice had albums nominated for the Mercury Prize and in 2015 received an Ivor Novello Award.

Manic Street Preachers bassist Nicky Wire on stage in Birmingham in 2016. Photo by David Jackson.

The venue, which is situated alongside the River Nene, will also host Simply Red and Lisa Stansfield on Saturday, June 11.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.lphconcertsandevents.co.uk