Mae Stephens returns with new single Tiny Voice
‘Tiny Voice’ follows ‘Woah Man!’ which was released earlier this year and 2024’s debut EP ‘Securely Insecure’
She said “‘Tiny Voice’ is a fun, tongue-in-cheek exploration of the random thoughts that can pop into my brain.
“The song's message is to show that everyone has these thoughts.
“Whilst they may help us cope with different pressures, sometimes the fun has to end as it can be detrimental to listen to every thought and you need to tell it to shut up.”
Mae wrote ‘Tiny Voice’ with Pablo Bowman (Louis Tomlinson, Anne-Marie) and the track’s Grammy-winning producer Lostboy (Sabrina Carpenter, Calvin Harris).
Mae rose to fame with her breakthrough single ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ which clocked up more than 500 million streams, achieved Gold certification in the UK and US and topped charts in Japan and China.
Following its release, Mae was embraced by huge names across the music scene which has included live shows with BLACKPINK, P!NK and Tom Grennan to collaborations with Meghan Trainor, The Chainsmokers and Alok.
For more information visit https://linktr.ee/maestephens
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.