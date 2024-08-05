Mae Stephens.

Mae Stephens has released her debut four-track EP Securely Insecure.

The EP by the Kettering singer-songwriter features recent single Small Town Syndrome alongside two new tracks and a cover of Kings Of Leon’s Use Somebody.

Securely Insecure introduces another side to Mae’s musical prowess, with the EP departing from the bright, infectious sound that introduced her as one of pop’s most promising new names, returning to the songwriter’s palette that she drew from before her big break.

It’s a record full of poignantly candid lyricism and heartstring-pulling melodies, showcasing Mae’s vocal skills and taking influence from artists like Sigrid, Florence and The Machine and US singer-songwriter, Cody Fry while sharing reflections on self-discovery and overcoming adversity.

Mae Stephens on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

The EP’s lead single, Small Town Syndrome, details feeling like you’re stuck in a goldfish bowl of a community where everyone knows the ins and outs of your life and pulls from the 21-year-old’s experiences.

She said: “It’s about being in a small town and everyone knowing everyone’s business.

“The lyrics tell you how I was hiding behind walls, putting on a brave face while feeling the weight of gossip and judgment.

“The chorus reflects the struggle to find a way out of this, resonating with anyone who's ever felt stuck and misunderstood in a close-knit community.

Mae Stephens with fans following her set at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

“The song's main theme is really of those dreaming of escape and new beginnings.”

Across the EP, Mae tackles themes of identity, trauma and self-discovery, sharing her thoughts and experiences in these songs as a means for her to move on to a new chapter in her life.

Although the record is tied to cruel bullying she experienced at school, it contains the universally relatable feelings that come with confronting the scars of your past and searching for identity and authenticity.

New track You Don’t Remember Me sparked from a conversation about Mae recognising her childhood bullies on the street and those feelings of dread that come with it.

She said: “I realised that it’s such a universal thing, feeling that fear of being put back into that mindset from such a distressing time.

“I hope those of you who can identify with that feeling can find solace in knowing that someone out here understands. You are not alone.”

Securely Insecure follows a big start to the year for Mae, which saw her named as one of VEVO’s Artists To Watch for 2024.

Earlier this year, Mae performed in front of thousands of fans at the A Perfect Day festival in Northampton which was headlined by James Arthur.

Mae has accumulated more than 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has racked up impressive accolades along the way, with If We Ever Broke Up achieving Gold status in both the UK and US.

It was only 18 months ago that Mae Stephens was finding solace and sanctuary in her music-making between working shifts at Asda in Kettering.

A songwriter since the age of 12, she had used music to guide her through the hardships of teenage life and her own mental health journey, pouring her heart out in emotional, impactful songs penned on her nan’s old piano.

Mae’s school years were far from easy, with her at first picked on for being the “loud, quirky kid” – but with the icon Freddie Mercury as one of her biggest musical influences, Mae is on a journey of embracing what makes her unique and learning not to care about other people’s opinions.

In Mae Stephens, Gen Z has found a new champion and she’s ready to use her voice to help others and provide the same kind of sanctuary in her music that it gave her while making it.

Securely Insecure is out now on streaming platforms.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/maestephens