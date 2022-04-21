Maddox Jones to support Bros’ Matt Goss following Instagram exchange

Maddox Jones will be supporting Matt Goss in London this weekend.

Singer songwriter Maddox Jones and his band will support Matt Goss at The London Palladium this weekend after the Northants musician struck up a conversation with the Bros star on social media.

Goss is set to headline the theatre on Saturday, but last week, Maddox Jones and Goss were both featured on Scottish radio show, The Scene With Shelley.

Maddox Jones said: “I tagged Matt in a post on Instagram as we were both featured on the same radio show.

“It was a light-hearted mention, I said something like ‘me and Matt Goss on the radio, casual’.

“He followed me on Twitter and DM’d me on Instagram saying congrats on all the success.

“I thanked him for the message and said I’d love to support him at a show sometime.

“He responded saying ‘let me see what I can sort out, maybe The London Palladium’.”

Reps for both acts then discussed the idea and Maddox received an email this week confirming the gig.

He will join existing support act Jo O’Meara at the venue on Saturday, April 23.

Maddox Jones’ band features fellow Northampton musicians guitarist Dave Crawford, drummer Adam Gammage and bassist Phil Clarkful.

Talking about being given the opportunity by Matt Goss, Maddox Jones said: “I’ve been working this music game for a while and it’s amazing Matt wants to give an underground artist the opportunity to play in front of a big audience.

“I’m absolutely buzzing about it and so grateful to Matt, such a humble and genuine guy.”

Initially rising to fame in 1980s pop band Bros, Matt Goss began his solo career in 1995 and has sold more than five million albums, performed a Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace and The Mirage for more than a decade and holds the title of the longest-running British artist on the Vegas Strip.

His latest album The Beautiful Unknown was released in March.

Talking about Goss, Maddox Jones said: “His songs connect and his lyrics are really honest and real, I’ve been listening to his new record and it’s great.

“I’ll add his fans are also awesome. I’ve already been connecting with them on social media and we are all gassed for Saturday.”

On giving the Northants musician the chance to play at the iconic London theatre, Goss said: “All musicians should have a chance, god knows I’ve needed a few.

“I’m looking forward to hearing Maddox play and the Matt Goss mafia will love him.”