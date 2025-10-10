Maddox Jones to play hometown headline gig at Black Prince

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 10th Oct 2025, 19:12 BST
Maddox Jones pictured at Plastic Tree Studios in Northampton. Photo by David Jackson.placeholder image
Maddox Jones pictured at Plastic Tree Studios in Northampton. Photo by David Jackson.
Northants singer-songwriter Maddox Jones is playing a hometown headline gig at The Black Prince as part of his UK tour.

Maddox Jones released his second solo album Waiting For The World To Turn last year.

The record followed 2022’s debut album Believe It.

Last month, the former Departure frontman again teamed up with Afrobeat musician Great Adamz for the track Body And Soul.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Maddox Jones has played across the country in recent years supporting the likes of Lucy Spraggan and Will Young, these eight dates will be the musician’s first headline tour as a solo artist.

Maddox Jones headlines The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, October 16.

Tickets cost £15 in advance before fees via www.skiddle.com/e/40962712.

For more information, visit https://www.tix.to/maddoxjones

Related topics:Maddox JonesNorthantsTicketsNorthamptonWill Young
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice