Maddox Jones to play hometown headline gig at Black Prince
Maddox Jones released his second solo album Waiting For The World To Turn last year.
The record followed 2022’s debut album Believe It.
Last month, the former Departure frontman again teamed up with Afrobeat musician Great Adamz for the track Body And Soul.
While Maddox Jones has played across the country in recent years supporting the likes of Lucy Spraggan and Will Young, these eight dates will be the musician’s first headline tour as a solo artist.
Maddox Jones headlines The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, October 16.
Tickets cost £15 in advance before fees via www.skiddle.com/e/40962712.
For more information, visit https://www.tix.to/maddoxjones