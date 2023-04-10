Maddox Jones dons ‘Red Ranger’ outfit in video for latest single Get It

Maddox Jones in his latest video Get It.

Maddox Jones has released a superhero-themed music video to his latest single Get It.

The Northants singer-songwriter’s latest track came out last month and he’s now followed it up with a video where he dons a red Power Rangers outfit and is seen ‘fighting’ other superheroes.

Talking about the new track, he said: “I wrote Get It during a bit of a transitional moment in my life last year.

“It’s a song about putting the past behind you and embracing a new inner confidence.

“If people listen to this song to motivate at any point of their day it’ll have served its purpose well.”

Get It was co-written and produced by David Crawford and the video has already clocked up more than 135,000 views on YouTube.

As well as the Red Ranger, the video features Batman, Harley Quinn and Superman fighting across Northampton.

As part of the promotion for the new track, Maddox Jones took part in different challenges across Northampton, ranging from arm wrestling, attempting to save penalty kicks and eating hot curries.

Maddox Jones released his debut solo album Believe it last year and will headline the Roadmender on Thursday, October 26.

Tickets cost £7 before fees and ‘meet and greet’ packages are also available.

https://www.theroadmender.com/event/maddox-jones

In July, Maddox Jones will join acts including Dave Pearce and N Trace at the M1 Festival in South Yorkshire.

In June he will be playing at the Come And Be Festival at Elliott’s Rectory Farm in Northampton and in May, he will join acts including Natalie Imbruglia and T’Pau at LeeStock in Suffolk.

