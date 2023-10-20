Maddox Jones discusses new single ahead of Roadmender headline gig
While ‘Not Cool Enough For LA’, singer songwriter Maddox Jones remains ‘cool enough’ for Northampton and next week will play his first headline gig in the town since the release of his debut album last year.
Jones released his debut solo record Believe It last year and in the last 12 months has followed it up with a series of singles, the most recent being this month’s track about the North American city.
“I haven’t actually done a proper headline show since The Black Prince album launch with the Spinadisc lads back in March 2022,” explains Jones.
“Since then, I’ve been touring up and down the country playing festivals and delivering talks at schools around mental health and also playing my music.
“My fan base has definitely grown a lot this year and I’m really looking forward to the Roadmender gig, it’s gonna be mega.
Joining the former frontman of The Departure at the Roadmender will be Great Adamz and Hattie Hill.
Jones recently performed with Adamz at the Northampton Music Festival, with the latter featuring on Jones’ summer single Chasing Moments.
Hill met Jones at one of his recent school talks. “She came up on stage and sang Riptide and it sounded great so I invited her to do a few songs at the gig.”
Jones’ latest single, Not Cool Enough For LA, was written with label mate James Maas, AKA RIP Youth.
Jones said: “We wrote it over FaceTime and it started out as me wanting to go to LA where James lives.
“I was like, ‘maybe I’m ‘Not Cool Enough For LA,’ and that’s how the song came about.
“It’s about being unapologetically yourself and not worrying about what people think.”
The song was produced by Jones and Dave Crawford at Plastic Tree Studios and mixed by Jurgen and Guiseppe at Radikal Records.
Jones adds: “We wanted it to be pretty synthy and emotive - kinda like Took a Pill In Ibiza by Mike Posner.”
Looking back at 2023, Maddox Jones said he’s happy with what he’s achieved this year, which has included widening his fanbase on platforms including TikTok.
“I’ve enjoyed becoming more of a content creator on TikTok - working with Jamie Benkert (Lucien Moon) on the video side of things,” he explains.
“I’m happy that my music has connected with many fans across the world and I am very grateful for the opportunity to keep on making music.”
Looking to the future, Jones reveals he is already working on the follow up to his debut album and this winter will be touring across the UK with Billy Lockett, adding, “We are really good friends so it’s going to be mega and just great to share the experience.
“I’m going to Newcastle, Sheffield and Northampton on the tour.”
He is also due to support Peter Andre at the Ipswich Fireworks Festival in November and has also co-written an album with Janet Devlin.
“I might even be putting out a Christmas single,” adds Jones, “who knows?”
Maddox Jones headlines the Northampton venue on Thursday, October 26. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets cost £7 before fees via https://www.theroadmender.com/event/maddox-jones. For more information visit https://linktr.ee/maddoxjones