Maddox Jones back with funk-infused single and animated video

Maddox Jones.

An animated video to accompany the new single by Maddox Jones, Somewhere There’s A Plan, has been released.

The single is the latest track by the Northampton songwriter and the video, directed by Alex Gwyn Davies, is about escaping many of life’s expectations.

He said: “The video is about escaping the matrix of expectations that most of us seem to end up via school, family and media.

“The typical ‘9 to5’, doing something you don’t necessarily care about, living to blow off steam for a couple of days at the weekend and maybe on holiday.

“Then ultimately, finding a catalyst that can interrupt that and tasting freedom.”

Somewhere There’s A Plan was written and produced with David Crawford with Lewis Cardinal on bass and guitar and Christian Pinchbeck (Girlhood) on saxophone.

It also features production by Louis Souyave who Maddox Jones also worked with on his debut EP Headspace.

It follows previous single Can’t Wait For The Summer which was released earlier this year and sees Jones meld pop sentiments, 70s-style funk and influences including The Brothers Johnson, Daft Punk and Caribou.

The former frontman of The Departure said: “There’s some uncertainty with things opening up and whether the timing is right for that, maybe this song will bring comfort to someone who’s still waiting to re-engage with the world, that things might be hard right now but they will eventually be ok again.

“The song also has a playful side, reminding us to find joy in the small things.

“Let this melody from my head take you somewhere else instead.”

Maddox Jones is currently working on his debut album and is also set to play the New Boots stage of the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday.