Mac act are back for Spinadisc fundraising gig at The Black Prince
The night will be headlined by Return Of The Mac – a collective of local musicians who will be playing all of the hits of the iconic act.
The event has been organised by the team behind online retailer Spinadisc – Simon Starkey, Mark Thorneycroft and Steve Facer.
Talking about the night, Mr Facer said: “All three of us saw the band at The Lamplighter at Christmas and they were amazing and so were the obvious choice.
“Everyone loves Fleetwood Mac and having a Northampton supergroup doing the songs makes it even better.”
It will be raising money for the Northampton Domestic Abuse Service.
Mr Facer added: “As the other charity nights we've put on were a success we thought it was time for another one.
“We think it's important to raise money for local charities and a friend of mine suggested NDAS to us as she'd worked with them in the past and are doing great work.”
Support at the Abington Square venue is by Pavilion and Freya Rose.
All play at the Abington Square venue on Saturday, June 8.
Tickets cost £8 in advance before fees via https://www.skiddle.com/e/38177853