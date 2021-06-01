Lucy Spraggan returns to region’s venues to tour new LP Choices

Lucy Spraggan will play headline gigs in Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Singer songwriter Lucy Spraggan will head to the region for two shows this winter as part of a mammoth 32-date tour.

Spraggan will headline the Roadmender in Northampton on Tuesday, November 2 before heading to Unit Nine in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, November 30.

Spraggan, who released her latest album Choices in February, said: “I am very excited to be announcing my 2021 UK tour. That's right, an actual tour. This year. With 32 dates, playing some of the oldies and of course some new tracks off my new album Choices.

“I can't wait to see you all there.”

It’s been eight years since Lucy unknowingly wandered onto the X Factor stage in 2012 to what would be the beginning of an incredible journey, both professionally and personally.

That year being the most googled musician and fourth most watched video in the world, combined with a tenacious work ethic, led to sold out tours across the globe and more than 100 million streams.

Spraggan has ridden roughshod over the pigeonholes that many have tried, and still try, to put her into.

She is known as a complex singer songwriter and emotive wordsmith, whose songs and stories hit with great force, straight to the listener’s heart and emotions.

Whether they are happy or sad, funny or thought provoking - Lucy provides them with a direct link between her songs and their own life stories.

After releasing her first Top 10 album with Columbia records, she released two more successful albums on her own aptly named record label CTRL Records.

Lucy, who owns the masters to five of her six albums, signed her record and publishing deal with Cooking Vinyl in 2018, already having 5 Top 40 albums under her belt.

Choices achieved a career topping Number 5 on the Official UK Album Chart and made it her sixth top 30 album.

Spraggan’s mental and physical health and wellbeing has become a huge part of who she is and her widely followed journey was laid bare for all to see on social media.

Alongside her own personal fitness, and to build on her new found passions, Lucy has launched a fitness programme of her own and is now in the final stages of becoming a fully qualified personal trainer.

In the UK, Lucy has been consistently selling around 35,000 tickets a year for her headline shows, rivalling some of the more commercially known artists on the scene.

Tickets for the Northampton and Milton Keynes gigs cost £19 before booking fees.