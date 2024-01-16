Low Girl to play vinyl release gig at The Black Prince

The 12” features the tracks Big Now, So Cool, Blessing, Uh-Oh, Bored and Pockets.

Low Girl are headlining The Black Prince.

Low Girl have teamed up with Eight Limb Entertainment to release a compilation of recent singles on vinyl and are playing a release show next weekend.

The six-track record will be available when they headline The Black Prince in Northampton on Saturday, January 27.

The 12" is also available to pre-order now.

Talking about teaming up with the Northants based record label, Low Girl singer and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Cosgrove said: “We’re really honoured Eight Limb were so enthusiastic about our music. They approached our manager and he in turn brought the idea forward to us.

“It’s great because a lot of smaller band struggle with the upfront costs of making vinyl and Eight Limb’s system really works. It’s nice to find people like Eight Limb in the industry.

“Some people will try to sell you a dream - but there are people who are genuinely really passionate about music and you can really tell those sometimes.”

Eight Limb Entertainment have previously worked with Sarpa Salpa, Phantom Isle, Megalashhh, bloody/bath, Rolling Thunder and Baby Lung.

Cosgrove is joined in alt-pop quartet Low Girl by her brother Tom on drums, Toby Morgan on keyboards, and Bradley Taylor on guitar.

While being based in Berkhamsted, Low Girl are a regular name on the gig circuit in the region.

The six tracks on Singles V1 were mostly taken from the EPs Uh-Oh, So Cool and Big Now which were released between 2021 and 2023.

Although next weekend’s gig will be marking the release of the compilation, Low Girl released new single Icarus at the start of January and the tracks have already received airplay from the likes Of BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, Amazing Radio and Radio X.

Talking about the reception, Cosgrove said: “We’re over the moon about the reaction, I think because we have quite a lot planned for this year, as much as I’m going to be optimistic anyway, I think there was a part of me that was worried this wouldn't do so well and that might affect our confidence going onto the next bunch of things. It’s been a really nice warm welcome.

“It means a lot to us, especially stuff like BBC Radio 6 as we listen to that a lot ourselves and discover things through it. To get any kind of backing makes it feel like what we’re doing is legitimate and worthwhile.”

Icarus was originally written by Cosgrove as a piano ballad about six years ago and she decided to revisit the track last year.

She worked on the track with Taylor who gave Icarus a “Johnny Marr-esque riff,” which brought the song together.

“It feels quite ‘krautrocky’ and energetic now,” Cosgrove adds.

And, while the track is named after the son of Daedalus from Greek mythology, the beginning references Sisyphus who was forced by gods to roll a boulder up a hill only for it to roll back down as he neared the top.

“What I was trying to get at was the nature of mental health and how when things are good, I feel it’s like the whole ‘flying too close to the sun’ thing and it's going to go because a lot of my life has been up and down.

“There’s an element of feeling disheartened because it's like ‘well, this isn't going to last forever’, but then kind of acknowledging that the bad times don't either.

“The whole thing is me slightly poking fun at myself, saying, ‘oh, you’d feel better if you just become a hermit’ then saying ‘no, you wouldn’t feel better - get outside and do things’.”

In recent years, Low Girl have played at the Reading and Leeds festivals, at South By Southwest In Austin, Texas and supported acts including Dream Wife, Pom Poko, October Drift and The Murder Capital.

After a releasing a series of EPs, Cosgrove says this year they are planning on working towards an album.

She said: “I think we want to make a bit more of an established piece of work, where we spend a lot of time building a sound for it.

“We really want to make something that's a bit more definitive about who we are and what our sound is. An album feels the next logical step and everything’s been gearing towards that.”

Quizzed about what direction their sound may be heading, Cosgrove reveals surf-pop and Midwest emo are two key influences of the band.

“I think we want to make something that is kind of a homage to those things but still consistent enough,” she explains.

“There’s a lot of material ready to go but we want to make sure the whole thing makes sense and even though we could make something now, I think more stuff will be written.”

Following next week’s gig at The Black Prince, Low Girl will head out on more dates across the UK in February and March for gigs in London, Southampton, Norwich and Liverpool.

Singles V1 EP is available to pre-order via https://lnk.to/LowGirlSinglesVinyl

Joining Low Girl at The Black Prince next week will be The Barratts and The Bootworks.

Tickets cost £5 in advance before fees and are available via www.wegottickets.com/event/603796