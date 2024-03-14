London Afrobeat Collective, Darren McGarvey and The McCrary Sisters among acts added to Greenbelt Festival line up

The London Afrobeat Collective will be performing at the Greenbelt Festival.

Writer and hip-hop artist Darren McGarvey, contemporary circus acts Gandini Juggling, gospel trio The McCrary Sisters and the London Afrobeat Collective are among the latest additions to this year’s Greenbelt Festival line-up.

Greenbelt is set to return to Boughton House near Kettering this summer from Thursday, August 22, to Sunday, August 25.

Darren McGarvey, also known by his rap performer name Loki, will be speaking about his latest book, The Social Distance Between Us.

The McCrary Sisters will be performing at the Greenbelt Festival.

In 2017 he published his first book, Poverty Safari.

Informed by Darren’s own experience of extreme poverty, addiction and homelessness, it became an instant publishing and critical hit, winning the prestigious Orwell Book Prize the following year.

Eight-piece act the London Afrobeat Collective mix traditional afrobeat and hi-life with funk, jazz, Latin and dub.

Their music is as eclectic and inter-continental as the band itself - a tight-knit family of musicians from England, Italy, France, Congo, Argentina and New Zealand.

Darren McGarvey will be performing at the Greenbelt Festival.

Gandii Juggling’s show is described as being where traditional juggling meets contemporary circus.

Their show Smashed takes a witty look at forbidden fruit and the fraying relationship between seven men and two women, alongside 100 apples and a troupe of masterful performers.

The McCrary Sisters meld gospel, funk, blues, soul and R&B.

They have previously performed with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Isaac Hayes, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Mary J Blige, Sheryl Crow and many more but only began singing together under their own name in the last few years.

Co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, Dr Gail Bradbrook, will also be speaking at the festival.

The latest acts revealed by organisers join previously announced acts which include Grammy-winner Corinne Bailey Rae, theatre company Justice in Motion, renegade ecological economist Kate Raworth, Palestinian violin master, composer and producer Akram Abdulfattah and drag legend Flamy Grant.

Festival goers can also spread the cost with Greenbelt’s monthly interest free instalment plan until July.

Tier one adult weekend tickets start from £160 for those who choose the Supported price, £202 for the festival’s Standard ticket and then up to £244 for the pay-it-forward Supporter ticket. Tier one tickets are available until the end of April.