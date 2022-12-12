Lockett releases new single from forthcoming album ahead of Christmas gig

Billy Lockett's new single is out now.

Billy Lockett has released the latest single from his forthcoming debut album which his due out next year.

You’re Not Alone will feature on Abington Grove which is released in February via Photo Finish Records.

Described as a delicate indie pop number, it features swirling acoustic guitars and ethereal vocals from Lockett which he wrote with Benjamin Francis Leftwich and Steph Marziano.

He said: “It’s about that moment when you admit defeat, come clean, and escape the chaos of life.

“It’s the only guitar song on the album, and I think it feels refreshing.

“I love some of the lyrics, particularly things like, ‘the leg I had to stand on finally broke’.

“It’s very freeing to me, a kind of “f*** everything let’s run away’ vibe. I’m really proud of this one.”

The single follows previous tracks Last Thing On Your Mind, Freaking Out, Not Okay and Hard Act To Follow.

Lockett also features on Hate Me, the new single by Two Friends and released the Christmas track Guiding Star (Christmas Eve) last month.

He recently turned on Northampton’s Christmas lights and played a packed-out show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall, debuting material from his forthcoming album.

Talking about the accompanying music video to his new single, Lockett said: “Being a solo artist can be quite a lonely life, I spend most of my time either alone in my studio making music or driving around to shows in my car.

“I wanted the video to show that as soon I get on stage and see people singing my songs I don’t feel alone anymore, everything clicks into place, I wanted the video to show both sides of the job.

“Love the little cameo from my mum too, any excuse to get her involved.”

Lockett has previously supported the likes of Lana Del Ray, Lewis Capaldi, Birdy and KT Tunstall and amassed over 110 million collective streams and tens of thousands of fans across the globe.

He is due to play a sold out gig at The Picturedrome in Northampton this month.