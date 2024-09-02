Lockett picks McFly duo Danny and Tom after ‘magical’ performance on ITV’s The Voice

Billy Lockett appeared on The Voice on Saturday.

Billy Lockett appeared on ITV talent show The Voice at the weekend – with all five celebrity judges offering to work with the Northants singer songwriter.

Lockett was the final act to appear on the first episode of the 13th series where he performed his 2023 single ‘I Could Use A Friend’.

Since the performance, his single has rocketed up the charts and is currently number five in one of Apples Music’s charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking to fans on social media, Lockett said: “It’s hard to put into words what happened last night, that was kinda a dream moment.

“Doing my own original song ‘I Could Use A Friend’ on a show like The Voice was a big risk because the coaches didn’t know the song, so to have all four turn so quickly to a song they’ve never heard before blew me away.

“They make you wait in silence for a couple mins before you go on stage and during that time my whole body seized up from nerves.

“Probably the most scary, amazing and surreal moment of me and my mum’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who tuned in to support us and have been following me and grabbing tickets for the February tour.

“It’s taken 12 years but finally shows are starting to sell out and things are looking up, me and mum are so grateful to you all. Now we’re onto the next stage of this crazy process.”

The Voice sees singers perform to a panel of celebrity coaches who critique performances, later guiding their teams of artists through the series.

For the show’s ‘blind auditions’, coaches sit on rotating chairs and if they are impressed by a performer’s voice, they can press their button, turn around and ‘recruit’ them to their team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s coaches include will.i.am from Black Eyed Peas, US singer songwriter LeAnn Rimes, Tom Jones and McFly members Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

On Saturday, the first to turn around was LeAnn Rimes, followed by Tom and Danny, then will.i.am and Tom Jones.

Each judge then explained to Lockett why he should ‘pick’ them to work together on this series.

LeAnn Rimes said: “That was magical, you moved me so deeply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was holding back tears because (it was) so incredibly powerful.

“It is a true gift to be able to share your heart with the world and I would love to support you in this journey of yours.”

The singer also offered Lockett the chance to perform with her at the O2 in London.

Tom Jones said: “You sounded to me like you meant it. You were bearing your soul and that's why I hit my button. I thought it was great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think you should be headlining shows so that the world can see you. I'll do all I can to help you with this wonderful talent that you have.”

will.i.am added: “Your voice is just too awesome to not have turned. You got something really special bro.

“You hit our heart rhythm and you made us all feel something and I want to thank you for that.

“I'd love for you to be on my team. Your songs are freaking awesome. That's my pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was the duo of Danny and Tom, who have sold more than 10 million albums as part of McFly, who won over Lockett with a song they performed to him and the other judges outlining why he should work with them

Lockett released his debut album Abington Grove last year and recently supported Sam Ryder in Manchester.

Earlier this year, he also performed in front of thousands of hometown fans at the A Perfect Day Festival at Delapre Park.

The Voice is next broadcast on ITV1 at 8pm on Saturday, September 7.

For more information, visit https://billylockett.com and https://www.itv.com