Lockett leaves The Voice but looks ahead to Jamie Cullum and Sam Ryder tours

Billy Lockett on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

​Billy Lockett’s journey on ITV show The Voice is over after not being picked to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Lockett returned to national TV screens on Saturday night having previously appeared on the opening show of the eighth series in August.

In recent weeks, celebrity coaches have been taking part in ‘blind auditions’ to pick the musicians they would work with this this series.

Lockett, who had an offer from each judge, chose to work with Danny and Tom from McFly.

However, on Saturday night – when the show moved to its ‘callback’ stage, Lockett failed to make it through to the next round when Danny and Tom’s group of 10 acts was whittled down to three.

Writing on social media, Lockett said: “Sadly it wasn’t meant to be and my journey on The Voice is over.

“Thank you so much to everyone who discovered me from the show, the love and support recently has been overwhelming.

“Don’t get me wrong I’m gutted it’s over but if I’m honest winning The Voice was never the goal, being able to make music for the rest of my life without having to get another job, that’s only ever been the goal.

“Huge congrats to the guys who got through, the talent in this show was unreal, the whole TV crew, vocal coaches and whole team in general on The Voice were pro AF, really nice honest people.

“You hear horror stories about shows like this but the voice broke every stereotype in my head, if you’re an artist who’s been on the fence about doing this show I would highly recommend it.”

As part of Saturday’s callback episode, Lockett and other acts performed the Bryan Adams hit, ‘Everything I Do, I Do It for You’.

Lockett recently supported McFly at the O2 Arena in London and on the back of appearing on The Voice, had a Top 10 hit with his track I Could Use A Friend.

Lockett is currently in the middle of a sold-out European headline tour, will join Jamie Cullum for gigs across the UK in November and tour with Sam Ryder in December.

Ahead of an eight-date UK tour in February, Lockett will return to The Picturedrome in December to play a hometown Christmas gig.

Lockett added: “I have nothing to complain about. It feels like things are finally flying and still with no label or publisher, just me, mum and the Locketteers.

“I’m so grateful to Tom and Danny and The Voice for helping me so much recently and getting me to this point in my career.

I would love to have won but I’ve had so much fun, met so many amazing people and that in itself has been a huge win, plus not getting through makes this crazy 12-year journey even more exciting and we all know the long way round has always been more my style anyway.”

Tickets for Lockett’s UK tour next year are available via https://billylockett.com and his Christmas gig via https://www.thepicturedrome.com