Local Musician, Robyn Wilson, Unveils New Single "Wonderland": A Story of Love & COVID Isolation

Unlike her previous ventures into the pop genre, "Wonderland" showcases Robyn's true artistic identity. Drawing inspiration from her emotions and experiences. She harnessed full creative control to craft a sound that is undeniably ‘her’. This shift from her usual pop stylings to a more personal and intimate musical expression is a testament to Robyn's growth and artistic evolution.

In 2021, Robyn found herself in an unexpected whirlwind of emotions when she met her now-boyfriend during a spontaneous trip to Portugal. Their story took a dramatic turn when she contracted COVID-19 after just a few days of knowing each other, leading the couple to make the daring decision to isolate together. What could have been a challenging ordeal turned into an unforgettable chapter of their lives, as they spent their days embracing each other's company, indulging in movie marathons, perfecting whimsical dance routines, sharing culinary adventures, and basking in the sun.

"Wonderland" is a musical story of these heartwarming moments. With soul-stirring lyrics, the single captures the essence of their love story, transporting listeners into the very heart of their shared experience.

Wonderland is out on August 18th

"I've poured my heart and soul into 'Wonderland'," Robyn shares. "This song is a reflection of the connection that blossomed during those days in Portugal, and I'm thrilled to finally share this piece of my journey with the world."

"Wonderland" will be available for streaming and download on all major platforms from August 18th, 2023. Music enthusiasts, long-time fans, and new listeners alike can embark on this musical odyssey, feeling the warmth of love and the power of transformation with every note.

