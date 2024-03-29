Liverpudlian indie rockers Cast returning to Northampton for autumn Roadmender gig
Liverpool’s Cast will return to the Roadmender this autumn as part of a 17-date UK tour.
The indie rock act recently earned a flurry of critical acclaim for their seventh album Love Is The Call which was released in February.
The record reached number 22 in the UK’s Official Albums Chart - their highest position in 25 years.
It also reached number three on the Independent Albums Chart and number five on the Album Sales Chart.
Cast frontman John Power said: “On our recent tour, the live set felt galvanised and freshed by the energy of the songs from the new album alongside our classic hits.
“I couldn’t believe how well the set seemed to run so seamlessly between all of the different songs, in fact the new stuff was getting just as loud a cheer as some of our timeless hits.
“The band have re-found our mojo and I can’t wait to get back on the road and do it all again this autumn.”
Joining Power in Cast are fellow original band members Liam Tyson on guitar and Keith O’Neill on drums.
The band formed in the early 1990s and released their debut album All Change in 1995, with its successor Mother Nature Calls following in 1997.
Frontman Power formed the band following the split of his previous band, The La’s.
Cast are best known for singles including Sandstorm, Walkaway and Flying – the latter of which reached number four in the UK Singles Chart.
During the early and mid-1990s, Cast were one of many bands who found fame, riding on the success of the ‘Britpop’ explosion.
Aside from their own headline tour this year, Cast will join Liam Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe arena tour in June.
They are also set to play other outdoor shows with Ocean Colour Scene and perform at an array of summer festivals.
They headline the Northampton venue on Thursday, October 31.
Tickets cost £30 before fees and are on sale now via https://www.theroadmender.com/event/cast
For more information, visit http://www.castband.co.uk