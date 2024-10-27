Cast will return to Northampton next week.

Liverpool’s Cast will return to the Roadmender this week as part of a 17-date UK tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The indie rock act earned a flurry of critical acclaim for their seventh album Love Is The Call which was released in February.

The record reached number 22 in the UK’s Official Albums Chart - their highest position in 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also reached number three on the Independent Albums Chart and number five on the Album Sales Chart.

Cast formed in the early 1990s and released their debut album All Change in 1995, with its successor Mother Nature Calls following in 1997. Frontman Power formed the band following the split of his previous band, The La’s.

Cast are best known for singles including Sandstorm, Walkaway and Flying – the latter of which reached number four in the UK Singles Chart.

Earlier this year, Cast joined Liam Gallagher’s Definitely Maybe arena tour and head to the Roadmender after dates with Ocean Colour Scene and other festivals this summer.

Tickets for the gig on Thursday, October 31, cost £30 before fees and are on sale now via www.theroadmender.com/event/cast