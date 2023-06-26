Live Review: Muse deliver electrifying headline performance at National Bowl in Milton Keynes

Muse on stage at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

If anyone knows how to put on a visually impressive rock show, it’s Muse.

The band brought their Will Of The People tour to the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, and played a career-spanning 25-song set consistent with their typical themes of dystopia, unrest and resistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the sun beat down on the 50,000 people in attendance, the big screens displayed statues of each of the band members being torn down - a nod to the art on last year’s album, The Will Of The People.

Muse on stage at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Most Popular

Then frontman and songwriter Matt Bellamy, bass guitarist Chris Wolstenholme and drummer Dominic Howard appeared on the stage veiled in metal masks, opening the show - rather fittingly - with ‘Will Of The People.’

The crowd was immediately drawn into a world of anarchy with hints of familiarity, echoing the band’s refrain of discontent at those in power.

It is hard not to be awed by the visuals Muse have come to be famous for at their live shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enigmatic lighting filled the bowl with 80s inspired arpeggio synths, immersing the audience in a seamless transition from old to new. A delight for new and old fans alike.

Muse on stage at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Many favourites made it onto the set list - including ‘Bliss’ from the band’s sophomore album, ‘The Origin Of Symmetry’ (2001), ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ from ‘Black Holes and Revelations’ (2006) and ‘Uprising’ from their 2009 album ‘The Resistance’.

The stage featured flames shooting into the air and a blazing logo encasing the letters W, O, T and P – the first letters from the title of their latest LP.

However, the real highlight for me was the ominous giant hand emerging on the set when ‘Starlight’ was played, suggesting that we are always under the watchful eye - and within grasp - of a faceless overlord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowds were enraptured by bass guitarist Chris’s fantastic start to ‘Hysteria’, meeting the crowd and playing the iconic bass line, letting it carry across the venue and - similarly - his sultry bass line in ‘Time Is Running Out’.

Muse on stage at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

Matt Bellamy showcased the sheer strength and power of his voice through his hair-raising falsetto, especially during ballad numbers such as ‘Undisclosed Desires.’

The whole band maintained their earth-shaking energy throughout the entire show, with Dominic Howard setting the tone and pace brilliantly on the drums.

As the show momentarily paused to prepare for its culmination, concert-goers began to chant The Will Of The People’s catchy refrain in anticipation. They surely knew what was going to come next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every Muse fanatic will know the right of passage that is the band closing their show with ‘Knights of Cydonia’.

Fans inside the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

The iconic song was built fantastically with Chris’ harmonica transporting crowds to an intergalactic western, its unpredictable and progressive song structure and its hypnotic vocals.

The atmosphere was electric as everyone - myself included - belted out “No ones gonna take me alive!” swiftly followed by some energetic head-banging to the legendary fast-paced guitar riff that followed. It is no wonder ‘Knights of Cydonia’ has remained a firm fan favourite.

You can see more photos from last night’s gig in our online gallery here.

Muse played:

Will of the People

Interlude

Hysteria

Psycho

Bliss

Resistance

Won't Stand Down

Kill or Be Killed

Compliance

Thought Contagion

Verona

Interstitial 'Parkour'

Time Is Running Out

The 2nd Law: Isolated System

Undisclosed Desires

You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

Madness

We Are F***ing F***ed

The Dark Side

Supermassive Black Hole

Interstitial 'Driving'

Plug In Baby

Behold, the Glove

Uprising

Prelude

Starlight

Encore:

Simulation Theory Theme / [JFK]

Kill or Be Killed