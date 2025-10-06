Live Review: Lightning Seeds bring Greatest Hits anniversary tour to sold-out Roadmender

The Lightning Seeds on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo by David Jackson

Hundreds of people packed into the Roadmender on Saturday night for a sold-out headline gig by Liverpudlian indie-pop legends, The Lightning Seeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band is out on their 35th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour and their gig at the Northampton venue was a perfect reminder of why frontman Ian Broudie can lay claim to being one of the country’s finest indie-pop songwriters.

Of course, to many Broudie is the man behind the greatest football anthem ever written – one which has topped the UK singles chart on three different occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, to others, he’s the songwriter responsible for some of the best indie-pop of the early 1990s.

The Lightning Seeds on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo by David Jackson

Emerging before Britpop and its flagbearers took hold, The Lightning Seeds released their debut album Cloudcuckooland in 1990.

However, it was their third album, 1994’s Jollification, which really propelled producer Broudie into the mainstream.

At the Roadmender, we get a little bit of everything from across their career, but with the bulk of the set centred around Jollification and its 1996 successor, Dizzy Heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining The Lightning Seeds were fellow Liverpudlians, Casino, who did an admirable job warming up the capacity crowd with tracks including new single 7 Hours.

The Lightning Seeds on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo by David Jackson

When the headliners arrived, they opened with Life’s Too Short – a track boasting more dance credentials than Change which followed and the rest of their set.

While The Lightning Seeds may be 35-years into their career, Broudie remains instantly recognisable – dressed in black, with a semi-hollow-bodied Gibson guitar and pair of sunglasses which stay on all night.

And, while other vocalists from his era may have struggled to retain the voices they had in their hay-day, Broudie arguably sounds as good as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On stage, he’s flanked by a band which includes his son Riley on guitar and bassist Martyn Campbell – a member since the mid 1990s.

The Lightning Seeds on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo by David Jackson

The night is full of huge hits – but Sugar Coated Iceberg is among the first of those to whip up the Roadmender crowd.

There’s a certain joyful optimism which runs through the music penned by Broudie – set against perfect pop melodies and harmonies.

Their cover of The Byrds’ You Showed Me has everyone slowly grooving away while Lucky You again shows the pop pedigree of the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a world dominated by visually spectacular pop shows – there’s nothing complicated or contrived about The Lightning Seeds’ performance – but that’s not a criticism.

The Lightning Seeds on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo by David Jackson

Throughout their set, Broudie pauses a few times to talk to fans– including ahead of introducing the track which made him, Frank Skinner and David Baddiel household names.

And, while set closer Pure is indie-pop perfection, when the band do return for an encore - it’s a cover of Be My Baby which instantly becomes one of the night’s highlights ahead of the finale of The Life Of Riley.

-----

The Lightning Seeds played:

Life's Too Short

Change

The Lightning Seeds on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo by David Jackson

Sense

Losing You

Ready or Not

What If...

Emily Smiles

Sugar Coated Iceberg

Perfect

Waiting for Today to Happen

You Showed Me (The Byrds cover)

Whole Wide World (Wreckless Eric cover)

Lucky You

Three Lions

Pure

Encore:

Marvellous

Be My Baby (Ellie Greenwich cover)

The Life of Riley