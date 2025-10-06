Live Review: Lightning Seeds bring Greatest Hits anniversary tour to sold-out Roadmender
The band is out on their 35th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour and their gig at the Northampton venue was a perfect reminder of why frontman Ian Broudie can lay claim to being one of the country’s finest indie-pop songwriters.
Of course, to many Broudie is the man behind the greatest football anthem ever written – one which has topped the UK singles chart on three different occasions.
However, to others, he’s the songwriter responsible for some of the best indie-pop of the early 1990s.
Emerging before Britpop and its flagbearers took hold, The Lightning Seeds released their debut album Cloudcuckooland in 1990.
However, it was their third album, 1994’s Jollification, which really propelled producer Broudie into the mainstream.
At the Roadmender, we get a little bit of everything from across their career, but with the bulk of the set centred around Jollification and its 1996 successor, Dizzy Heights.
Joining The Lightning Seeds were fellow Liverpudlians, Casino, who did an admirable job warming up the capacity crowd with tracks including new single 7 Hours.
When the headliners arrived, they opened with Life’s Too Short – a track boasting more dance credentials than Change which followed and the rest of their set.
While The Lightning Seeds may be 35-years into their career, Broudie remains instantly recognisable – dressed in black, with a semi-hollow-bodied Gibson guitar and pair of sunglasses which stay on all night.
And, while other vocalists from his era may have struggled to retain the voices they had in their hay-day, Broudie arguably sounds as good as ever.
On stage, he’s flanked by a band which includes his son Riley on guitar and bassist Martyn Campbell – a member since the mid 1990s.
The night is full of huge hits – but Sugar Coated Iceberg is among the first of those to whip up the Roadmender crowd.
There’s a certain joyful optimism which runs through the music penned by Broudie – set against perfect pop melodies and harmonies.
Their cover of The Byrds’ You Showed Me has everyone slowly grooving away while Lucky You again shows the pop pedigree of the band.
In a world dominated by visually spectacular pop shows – there’s nothing complicated or contrived about The Lightning Seeds’ performance – but that’s not a criticism.
Throughout their set, Broudie pauses a few times to talk to fans– including ahead of introducing the track which made him, Frank Skinner and David Baddiel household names.
And, while set closer Pure is indie-pop perfection, when the band do return for an encore - it’s a cover of Be My Baby which instantly becomes one of the night’s highlights ahead of the finale of The Life Of Riley.
-----
The Lightning Seeds played:
Life's Too Short
Change
Sense
Losing You
Ready or Not
What If...
Emily Smiles
Sugar Coated Iceberg
Perfect
Waiting for Today to Happen
You Showed Me (The Byrds cover)
Whole Wide World (Wreckless Eric cover)
Lucky You
Three Lions
Pure
Encore:
Marvellous
Be My Baby (Ellie Greenwich cover)
The Life of Riley