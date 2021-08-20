Line-up revealed for Northampton Music Festival which returns next month

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra.

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra will headline the Northampton Music Festival which returns next month.

The event, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus, will see dozens of musicians perform across six stages around Northampton’s town centre on Sunday, September 5.

Festival organiser Graham Roberts said: “We’re delighted to see things getting back to normal and events coming together in the town. NMF21 will be a great day of celebration.

“It has been a huge challenge organising the festival and it is now happening at the fifth attempt.

“It hasn't been as easy as previously to book the acts due to Covid restrictions and the short notice given for this event being given the go ahead.

“This year we are fortunate to have the world-famous Pasadena Roof Orchestra headlining.

“We like to choose a band that appeals to all ages and can provide and exciting foot tapping finale.”

The Main Stage will return to the Market Square, the Jazz Stage is moving to Hotel in Guildhall Road, the New Boots stage moves to the Guildhall Courtyard, the World Music Stage will be in the courtyard of Northampton Museum, the Choral Stage will return to All Saints Church Portico and the University Stage will be at Element venue.

Mr Roberts said: “The new guildhall hotel were keen to host the Jazz Stage so we moved a few things around to keep things fresh.

“The museum’s courtyard is hosting a stage for the first time which is very exciting.

“There are six stages around the town centre as well as a few pop-up stages.

“The public will be surrounded by the sound of music everywhere.”

Joining headliners the Pasadena Roof Orchestra on the main stage will be Pure Genius, Jazz Colossus, Greg Coulson, Mystic Crew, Blackjack, Dan Hughes, GUS Brass, Rockin’ Roadrunner and the Northampton Male Voice Choir.

The Jazz Stage will be headlined by HarQStics who will be joined by Elle Delaney and Friends, Ian Hill’s Dan Collective, the Paul Clark Quartet, Mellow Baku Trio and Fourmasons.

The New Boots stage will be headlined by Beach Riot who will be joined by Blood-Visions, Maddox Jones, Siderian, Napps, Afreine and Anti!i vs Nailbreaker.

The World Music Stage will be headlined by Mellow Baku who with sets by Nerissa Simmone, Paul Jackson, Inta Afro Jam, Brazilian Jam, Tequisha and Ivor Johnson.

The Choral Stage will feature the Northampton Ukulele Group and Philippa Hyde with another act to be confirmed. The line-up of the University Stage is also TBC.

Talking about the festival and Northampton’s music scene, Mr Roberts said: “The logistics in providing a music festival in the town centre are quite challenging compared to hosting it in a park but it is very much worth it.

“It is of great benefit to the town centre and brings in lots of extra footfall.

“We are fortunate in Northampton that we have a thriving music scene which enables many diverse communities to come together and feature a rich array of musical genres.”

Music on Sunday, September 5, is from midday and full details of stage times will be available on the event’s social media channels and website.

Mr Roberts concluded: “NMF21 will be a great celebration and a wonderful event for everyone.

“Let's put the last 18 months behind us and start to enjoy days out again.

“NMF21 would like to thank the many sponsors who have enabled the festival to happen with special thanks to Northampton Town Council, Northampton Town Centre BID, the University of Northampton and Avery Healthcare who are the main sponsors this year.”