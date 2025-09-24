Light up November with laughter as comedy shows head to Northampton

Fawlty Towers has been a hit with audiences and critics (photo: Hugo Glendenning)

The nights may be drawing in, but there’s lots to lift the spirits at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton in November.

An array of comedy shows and stand-up acts will be heading to the venue, promising mirth aplenty for a range of tastes.

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare present their take on Hamlet on November 4 and 5. Featuring a cast of professional Shakespearean actors, the unique production takes an unpredictable twist each night as one performer is chosen to be deliberately intoxicated for up to four hours before showtime. The rest of the cast must then navigate the play, improvising their way through the unpredictable chaos that springs from their inebriated colleague’s booze-fuelled antics.

The company has toured the world, found success in the USA, established themselves on London’s West End, won numerous awards and, in their words, “survived a zero-star review in The Times”.

Josie Long has been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Awards three times (photo: Stephanie Gibson)

Myra DuBois brings her show Cosmic Empath to the venue on November 7. The show sees Myra questioning where her “great gift for compassion” comes from. Theatregoers are promised killer wit and a singing voice that’s truly like no-one else’s. Myra said “I’ve consulted my own wellness guide, the very Reverend Dr Guru Malcolm, and he tells me that right now every star of the cosmos is looking at me with expectation.”

Stand-up comedian George Lewis has racked up hundreds of millions of views for his online sketches about the big things in life, like owning an air fryer, watching a David Beckham documentary and the excruciating experience of trying to do a jigsaw with your kid. Now he’s coming to Northampton on November 14 with his new stand-up show The Best Thing You’ll Ever Do.

George has appeared on The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live, written a bestselling book and has supported Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Russell Kane and Josh Widdicombe on their national tours.

Some 50 years since it first graced the nation’s television screens, Fawlty Towers is returning as stage play adapted by John Cleese and directed by Caroline Jay Ranger. Fresh from a sold-out West End season, the production received widespread acclaim during its record-breaking West End run.

Join Basil (Danny Bayne), the delightfully bumbling Major (Paul Nicholas) and Polly (Joanne Clifton) and an 18-strong cast as they bring to life all those favourite moments from the show’s unforgettable 12 episodes. It runs from November 18 to 22.

Josie Long comes to the venue on November 22 with her new show, Now Is The Time Of Monsters, about extinct gigantic, charismatic, megafauna. Josie, who has been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award three times, said: “In these troubled times, in this wicked world, it can feel like apocalypse is everywhere but did you know 11,000 years ago there were some really big armadillos? I’m talking about as big as a car. Really big. And they were vegetarian so don’t even worry about them. Also my daughter has a hamster and I’m not saying distract yourself from everything, but I’m saying he’s also part of everything.”

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.