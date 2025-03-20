Levellers back for ‘electric’ gig at Roadmender following Derngate acoustic date
The acclaimed Brighton group are heading back to the county for a full ‘electric’ show and will headline on Thursday, July 10.
Having thrilled fans and critics with two highly acclaimed ‘Levellers Collective’ acoustic tours and albums in recent years, the band has recently been on tour to coincide with the release of a live album & DVD from a show recorded at London’s Hackney Empire in 2023.
As Levellers approach their 40th anniversary they are still a ‘must-see’ live band and a force to be reckoned with.
Their seminal platinum-selling album Levelling The Land redefined the UK’s musical landscape during the summer of 1991 featuring hit singles including ‘One Way’, ‘15 Years’ and ‘Far From Home’.
Their most successful album ‘Zeitgeist’ celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and their most recent album ‘Peace’ was released in 2020.
The record reached number eight in the UK album charts, their highest charting entry since 1997's ‘Mouth to Mouth’ reached number five.
Tickets for the gig at the Roadmender go on sale on Friday, March 21, at 10am.
Support is by Bar Stoll Preachers.
For more information, visit www.gigbox.co.uk, www.theroadmender.com and www.levellers.com
