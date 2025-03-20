Levellers back for ‘electric’ gig at Roadmender following Derngate acoustic date

Levellers return to the Roadmender in July.

Fresh from an acoustic gig at Royal & Derngate earlier this month, Levellers are returning to Northampton in July to headline the Roadmender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed Brighton group are heading back to the county for a full ‘electric’ show and will headline on Thursday, July 10.

Having thrilled fans and critics with two highly acclaimed ‘Levellers Collective’ acoustic tours and albums in recent years, the band has recently been on tour to coincide with the release of a live album & DVD from a show recorded at London’s Hackney Empire in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Levellers approach their 40th anniversary they are still a ‘must-see’ live band and a force to be reckoned with.

Their seminal platinum-selling album Levelling The Land redefined the UK’s musical landscape during the summer of 1991 featuring hit singles including ‘One Way’, ‘15 Years’ and ‘Far From Home’.

Their most successful album ‘Zeitgeist’ celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and their most recent album ‘Peace’ was released in 2020.

The record reached number eight in the UK album charts, their highest charting entry since 1997's ‘Mouth to Mouth’ reached number five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the gig at the Roadmender go on sale on Friday, March 21, at 10am.

Support is by Bar Stoll Preachers.

For more information, visit www.gigbox.co.uk, www.theroadmender.com and www.levellers.com