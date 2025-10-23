Eagle-eyed fans of Lana Del Rey think they’ve spotted a song registration that indicates work on the prospective new 007 game

Reports are suggesting that Lana Del Rey could be providing the theme song to an upcoming James Bond video game.

Fans discovered a recent registration for an unreleased song titled ‘First Light,’ identical to the name of the game, 007: First Light.

Del Rey previously had a theme song rejected for the 2015 Bond film, Spectre.

It could be the second time the charm for singer Lana Del Rey, and providing a theme song to the enduring James Bond franchise, years after she was ‘snubbed’ from doing so.

As reported by Rolling Stone, fans believe they have spotted a smoking gun revealing that the singer is poised to provide the theme song to a forthcoming video game, due for release on March 27 2026.

Those on the Lana Del Rey subreddit and on social media spotted a recent filing by her team with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), a major performance rights organisation that handles and administers royalties between the artist and the publisher.

Those eagle-eyed fans noticed that the song in question happens to also bear the same name as the upcoming 007 game, First Light, and is registered under the singer's real name, Elizabeth Grant.

While the matching title has convinced many fans that Del Rey will perform the title song for the upcoming 007: First Light, no official announcement has yet been made by either the game's developer, IO Interactive, or the singer's representatives, meaning the exciting news at present remains an unconfirmed rumour.

It remains a positive development, though, for the singer, after revealing that she had a theme song for the 2015 film Spectre rejected in favour of Sam Smith’s ‘Writing’s On The Wall”.

Del Rey revealed that her song, ‘24,’ which made its way onto her 2015 album, Honeymoon, was originally written as the theme song; while speaking backstage at the Ivor Novello Awards in May 2024, where she was being honoured, she was asked about potentially writing a Bond theme.

Her response saw her singing the chorus to "24" and told the interviewer: "I wrote that for them."

While fans had long speculated the song was intended for the film (as Spectre was the 24th film in the Eon Productions series), the 2024 interview confirmed what many had thought.

