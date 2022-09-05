Kula Shaker announce Roadmender headline gig

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kula Shaker are headlining the Roadmender in February.

The band released the double album 1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love (and free hugs) in June and following a successful year of touring in Europe and Japan, they will headline the Northampton venue on Wednesday, February 1. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 9.

Frontman Crispian Mills said: “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. (affordable fuel, food, world peace and an end to debt-slavery would also be nice).

“So, light up the incense and break out the magic mantra-cake as we're taking the 1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love (and free hugs) on the road to lift-off '23 with some all-round good vibes.”

Kula Shaker rose to fame in the mid-1990s with their debut album K which featured hit singles Hey Dude, Govinda and Tattva which melded alternative and neo-psychedelia influences.

Following a cover of Deep Purple’s Hush, they released one more LP before disbanding in 1999.

Since reforming, they have continued to record and tour, with their latest album their sixth record.