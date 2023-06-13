The Festival’s Adjudicator, Paul Phoenix (former member of the King’s Singers and double BAFTA winner) awarded NMVC first place in each of the “Community Choir”, “Sacred” and “Male Voice Choir” classes. Then, in a hotly contested “Show Songs” class, NMVC narrowly came second to Kettering’s brilliant Decibelles Ladies Choir. Later, in the “Barbershop Chorus” class (filled with specialist Barbershop performers) NMVC Lite was placed a commendable third with distinction.

The final class of the day was “Choir of Choirs” in which the Adjudicator had selected NMVC (winners last year), the Decibelles and ladies Barbershop Quartet, The Firebirds, to sing again. Following a thrilling “sing-off” the Decibelles were awarded first place with NMVC a very close second.

The Adjudicator’s award for the “Most Memorable Performance of the Day” also went to NMVC for its performance of Dan Forest’s marvellous arrangement of “How Great Thou Art”.

NMVC Trophy Haul

NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell said “The adjudication by Paul Phoenix was outstanding. Some of the finest I’ve experienced. Well judged, sensitive, encouraging, thought provoking, emotional and so genuine. I was delighted when Paul said to me on stage ‘your choir is at the top of their game’ - I’ll definitely take that!”

After an extremely long and hot day an exhausted but very happy NMVC Chairman, Mark York said “Well done Northampton Male Voice Choir for another great achievement and congratulations to the fabulous Decibelles Ladies Choir with whom we’ll be performing in concert in July and again at our annual concert on October 28th in Northampton. Special thanks to Joshua S. Daniel for organising such an amazing event!”

For more information about NMVC and its forthcoming concerts and events please visit the choir’s website https://www.nmvc.co.uk

NMVC YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWCKnjss8p1LrO1NonSf0KQ