News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash

King's singer hails Northampton Choir as outstanding after competing in North Northamptonshire Music Festival

On Saturday 10 June, Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) under its Musical Director, Stephen Bell and accompanied by Andy Poole on piano, set off to Kettering to compete in the North Northamptonshire Music Festival and went home with an epic haul of trophies.
By Mick BowermanContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST- 2 min read

The Festival’s Adjudicator, Paul Phoenix (former member of the King’s Singers and double BAFTA winner) awarded NMVC first place in each of the “Community Choir”, “Sacred” and “Male Voice Choir” classes. Then, in a hotly contested “Show Songs” class, NMVC narrowly came second to Kettering’s brilliant Decibelles Ladies Choir. Later, in the “Barbershop Chorus” class (filled with specialist Barbershop performers) NMVC Lite was placed a commendable third with distinction.

The final class of the day was “Choir of Choirs” in which the Adjudicator had selected NMVC (winners last year), the Decibelles and ladies Barbershop Quartet, The Firebirds, to sing again. Following a thrilling “sing-off” the Decibelles were awarded first place with NMVC a very close second.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Adjudicator’s award for the “Most Memorable Performance of the Day” also went to NMVC for its performance of Dan Forest’s marvellous arrangement of “How Great Thou Art”.

NMVC Trophy HaulNMVC Trophy Haul
NMVC Trophy Haul
Most Popular

    NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell said “The adjudication by Paul Phoenix was outstanding. Some of the finest I’ve experienced. Well judged, sensitive, encouraging, thought provoking, emotional and so genuine. I was delighted when Paul said to me on stage ‘your choir is at the top of their game’ - I’ll definitely take that!”

    After an extremely long and hot day an exhausted but very happy NMVC Chairman, Mark York said “Well done Northampton Male Voice Choir for another great achievement and congratulations to the fabulous Decibelles Ladies Choir with whom we’ll be performing in concert in July and again at our annual concert on October 28th in Northampton. Special thanks to Joshua S. Daniel for organising such an amazing event!”

    For more information about NMVC and its forthcoming concerts and events please visit the choir’s website https://www.nmvc.co.uk

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    NMVC YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWCKnjss8p1LrO1NonSf0KQ

    Follow NMVC on FaceBook

    Related topics:Kettering